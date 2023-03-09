Hassocks FC boss James Westlake says a run of six wins out of eight has put them in a ‘fantastic’ position for the SCFL premier season run-in.

The latest win – 2-0 at home to Loxwood – left the Robins in 10th spot and only five points off a top-four spot.

Westlake is delighted and says the recent recruitment of keeper James Shaw has been key.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We are pleased with the progress we have made, certainly since the turn of the year.

Hassocks in recent SCFL action v Broadbridge Heath | Picture: Steve Robards

"It was a frustrating December for us which saw results not quite go our way and a number of postponements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Credit has to go to the players for the results and performances in what has been an extremely busy start to the year.”

Westlake is not setting a particular target for how high Hassocks can finish.

“Our recent form has put us in a fantastic position,” he said. "We have a tough end to the season but we looking forward to the challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a group, we want to finish as high as we possibly can and will give the final nine games of the season a real go.

“There is a real togetherness amongst the group which we knew would help us to be successful this season.

"Setting ourselves a foundation to keep clean sheets has been massive as we know we have the quality going forwards to win us games of football.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Westlake said the signing of goalkeeper James Shaw had been ‘huge’ for the club and the squad.

"His ability to organise, communicate and take the pressure off the defensive unit has certainly coincided with our recent run of clean sheets and results,” Westlake added.

"This foundation and ability to keep clean sheets has allowed the likes of Phil Johnson, Liam Benson, Leon Turner and others to go and be expansive in attacking areas.”

Now the aim is to have a big finish to 2022-23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Westlake said: “We want to make sure we have a really strong end to the season, see where we finish in the league and then we will start to have a think about next season. Momentum is key.”