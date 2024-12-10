Hassocks chairman Pat Harding has promised the club will continue to grow at a sensible rate – but will be ready for the challenge of the Isthmian League if they win promotion from the SCFL.

Harding was the guest on our latest Sussex non-league podcast – watch it in full in the video player near the top of this article – and we asked him about the challenges facing the club, who are eight points clear at the top of the SCFL premier division and in with a good chance of promotion as things stand.

He is enjoying life in the boardroom after retiring from playing earlier this year and taking over from stalwart Dave John and said: “Things are going really, really well. Dangerously well. It's almost too good to be true at the minute and I keep feeling a little bit guilty and a little bit apprehensive how well it's going.

"There's always little minor problems, but on all fronts, everyone's so positive, everything's going so well. It's a good place to be around and I know there's ups and downs in football, so I'm kind of trying to just enjoy this up part.”

Asked whether the Robins expected to be flying so high in the league, Harding said it was fairly unexpected.

“I didn't really know what to expect. Last year we were fifth with the maximum points we've ever got. And I thought that's going to be a hard bar to raise. And they've just done amazingly,” he said.

"I retired, a couple of other players retired, some moved to different parts of the country. So the team split up a little bit, but the manager (James Westlake) been brilliant. He's recruited really well. The team spirit's excellent. And we're just on a bit of a run really. And we keep getting last minute winners all the time. And you think, maybe it might happen for us – but we'll just go with it. We'll see.”

Harding said the Beacon ground was up to scratch for step four of non-league should promotion be clinched.

“I've come in as chairman and the previous chairman, Dave John, and all the board have always had a high priority on facilities. And this is like a prime example of why that's so important, because it will be no problem at all to go up. I think we've got the nicest ground in the league!

"We've ticked off all the criteria. We are becoming a bigger team in this league organically. So we're not far off. And we've had conversations with the board and the management about what we'll do if we go up.

"It will be tougher because we've gone into a harder league, but we are becoming ready because the whole set-up and the fan base is growing and the whole atmosphere and support around all the volunteers and everything's growing. It's all growing naturally, really, which is ideal for us.”

There would be big financial challenges should Hassocks get that promotion but Harding said: “I'm not an emotional chairman so I will go long term with what the club can sustainably afford. And I'm massive on that word sustainability.

"We could throw money at it this season if we really wanted to, and then we wouldn't have money for other times or to improve facilities that last long term. So we are not in a major rush. If we go up, we would look to pay expenses, win bonus, draw bonus, something like that.

"We haven't figured out the exact maths yet, but we are working on it now. At the minute, we don't pay any players at all. Zero budget, zero expenses. So it's amazing we're top. We pay absolutely zero. But I do realise going into semi-pro, you're travelling away to Ramsgate, Margate, Deal.

"It becomes more of a commitment. It's more professional. I think players, if they're taking time off work, warrant payment. So we are going down that route. But we're not going to chase something we can't afford.

"I've seen too many clubs act stupidly. What will be will be with us. We will do the best we can. And we're always increasing the profit margin as best we can. But I'm not going to be stupid and go along the route of ‘we must do this’, ‘we must gain promotion’ – because every club's got its ceiling and we are a village club at the end of the day.”

Harding said everyone at Hassocks was enjoying the rivalry at the top of the table with Haywards Heath.

"I really enjoy the rivalry, I think it's brilliant,” he said. “When there's local derbies, it's amazing. It makes it more fun with both at the top. Haywards Heath are probably a bigger club than us. They’ve definitely got more financial backing. And we are concentrating on ourselves, doing our own thing.

"We'll see what happens. It'd be brilliant if we could beat them to the title just for bragging rights. But let's see. I'm hoping we're going to be like a Leicester. You know, everyone wants us to win.”

The two Mid Sussex teams meet in the league on Boxing Day. Harding added: “We have lost to them in the FA Cup already. We got a good crowd. But Boxing Day and Easter Monday, when we play them, I'd expect maybe 600 or 800, maybe 1,000. Easter Monday is the second to last game of the season. It could be make or break.

“Crowds for both of us are growing. In fact, the non-league scene around is growing, isn't it? All the clubs’ attendances are going up and we're trying to maximise that in our village.”