The trip to the Trafalgar Ground to take on one of the promotion favourites Newhaven however has to go down as a missed opportunity to make a real statement of intent.

A straight red card after 24 minutes for Bailie Rogers gave Hassocks more than an hour of playing shorthanded against the Dockers.

The score was locked at 0-0 at the time of Rogers’ dismissal. By full time, goals from Alfie Rogers and Lee Robinson had fired Newhaven to a 2-0 success and up to second behind leaders Broadbridge Heath.

Hassocks in pre-season action v Newhaven | Picture: Chris Neal

Clearly, there is something about games between Robins and Dockers at Fort Road which seem to benefit the side who has a man sent off.

Hassocks have only ever won once in a competitive game away at Newhaven. That came in February 2019 despite a red card for George Brown, Spencer Slaughter notching the only goal in a memorable 1-0 victory for Mark Dalgleish’s side.

Brown’s crime that day was a spectacular example of kicking the ball away to waste time when already on a yellow card.

Once Hassocks headed back to Mid Sussex with all three points, it was something that you could look back on and laugh at.

Not so much Rogers’ red. A quickly taken Jack Troak free kick looked to send Jamie Wilkes galloping into space down the left flank, only for Rogers to come sliding in once the ball had been played past him and wipe out the tall Hassocks striker.

Referee John Pike was not impressed with the lateness of it and so out came the red. It was a decision that split the crowd and those on the pitch and not in the way you would expect; some Newhaven fans felt Mr Pike was right to send Rogers off whilst a couple of Hassocks players were surprised the punishment was so harsh.

It was one of the only incidents of note in a game which struggled to entertain.

That was not what a large crowd would have been expecting, seeing as Newhaven are the Premier Division’s top scorers whilst Hassocks started the day with the third highest goals total.

The Robins hopes of adding to the 29 they have plundered so far took a blow in the fourth minute when Leon Turner had to be withdrawn.

Not many full backs have been able to handle the lively right winger this season.

On a pitch as big and flat as the new 3G surface at the Trafalgar Ground, Turner had the potential to cause plenty of problems for the Dockers.

His place was taken by Danny Reid, fresh from scoring his first senior goal in the 5-0 Sussex Principal RUR Charity Cup hammering of Forest Row on Wednesday night.

One half-chance per side was mustered before the red card. Alex Harris had to show exemplary handling when dealing with a Newhaven free kick into the box on eight minutes.

On 16, raging Joe Bull sent in a good delivery which Liam Benson headed wide when he really should have worked Jake Buss in the home goal.

Three minutes after Rogers headed for his early bath and a Troak lob beat Buss but not Jack Meeres, who cleared off the line.

That clearance looked even more important when Newhaven took the lead on 33. Alfie Rogers was seemingly determined to make up for his brother’s dismissal, picking the ball up in midfield and driving past three Hassocks challenges before beating Harris with a ferocious effort from outside the box.

The Robins failed to muster much of a response in what remained of the first half.

Newhaven enjoyed playing the ball around at the back between Buss, Meeres and their other central defender Henry Watson, easily navigating their way to the break with the lead intact.

Hassocks failed to fire after the interval too. Robinson almost made it 2-0 within five minutes of the restart, beating Harris to a through ball. The angle proved too tight and the Newhaven striker’s effort rolled along the goal line and out for a throw.

Robinson though is usually good for a goal against the Robins. He duly doubled the advantage midway through the second half, controlling a long ball forward on his chest and lobbing the ball over Harris.

Reid was unfortunate to be sacrificed a few minutes later, the substitute being substituted as Hassocks introduced Pat Harding and went three up front.

The Robins did at least look a little more positive, forcing two chances in the final 10 once another attack-minded player in JJ Minty had also entered proceedings.

Benson fired over from close range and Johnson was denied by Buss making his first save of the afternoon in injury time.

Hassocks: Harris; Blake, B Tighe, Bygraves, Bull; Turner, Wilkes, Rogers, Troak; Johnson, Benson.

