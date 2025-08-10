Hassocks FC's 123 year wait to play step four football ends with 92nd minute winner

Having waited 123 years to play Isthmian League football, Hassocks aptly decided to leave it until the 92nd minute to score the winning goal on their step four debut.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It came against the run of play and secured a 3-2 victory against a Herne Bay side who deserved to travel back to Kent with at least a point for their efforts.

Not that anyone with Robins connections was complaining, Victories like this will be the difference between Hassocks staying in the division or it being a fleeting one-season visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This encounter arguably provided the blueprint of how the Robins can survive. They had to dig deep to stay in the game by weathering a Herne Bay storm in the last half hour.

Hassocks players celebrate Lewis Finney scoring the second Robins goal in their 3-2 win over Herne Bay - picture: Phil Westlake

James Shaw in goal and Liam Hendy at centre back in particular were outstanding. At the other end, the Robins possess enough quality to know that if one opportunity comes their way, chances are they will take it.

Big Alex Fair was that man. It is safe to say every home fan would have been happy with a point given the Bay onslaught in the final 30. But then the Robins launched a lightning quick break. Josh Mundy and substitute Harry Furnell linked up down the left. Furnell crossed low and hard and Fair glided in from the opposite flank to smash a rocket from 10 yards which nearly ripped through the net.

Fair almost broke the deadlock after five minutes, twisting and turning on the edge of the box before letting a low shot go which Bay goalkeeper Joe Coleman was not entirely convincing in getting down to and flipping around the post for a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaw made the first of a series of excellent saves on 13 minutes, extending a leg to a one-on-one with Frankie Smith. Four minutes later and Matt Gunn made an outstanding block when Smith again broke clear. Smith down the left flank and Kamani McFarlane on the right caused Hassocks all manner of problems all afternoon.

It was McFarlane who opened the scoring on 35 minutes with a powerful shot which took a heavy deflection on its way to defying Shaw. Despite there being nearly an hour still to play, Coleman took the interesting decision to start time wasting whenever the ball went near him following Bay taking the lead.

He was arguably lucky to get away with it when he delayed putting his hands on the ball and tall striker Jamie Wilkes kicked it through his legs just as he attempted to grab it. Coleman informed referee Thomas Baines that he thought the rangy Wilkes should be booked. Somewhat controversially, Mr Baines gave Wilkes a talking to.

Five minutes later and Coleman tried to repeat the trick when Hassocks broke following an unbelievable Hendy block from a Smith shot. Coleman though was caught out by the enigmatic Fair, who also poked the ball through his legs on the edge of the box to become the first Isthmian League scorer in Hassocks history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Robins took the lead three minutes into the second half. Shaw launched a long kick forward, Liam Benson flicked on and superb chest control from Lewis Finney was followed by him rifling home a volley with aplomb for his first goal in Hassocks colours.

Visiting defender Joe Tyrie then headed a Troak cross against the bar to almost give the Robins a third. That was pretty much the end of Hassocks as an attacking force though, with Bay doing all the pressing for the final 30. They equalised just past the hour mark via a fine one-touch passing move from giant striker Alfie Bloomfield and Scott Heard which carved through the Robins, finished off by McFarlane again.

Bay should have put the game to bed after that. Shaw was the main reason they failed to. His fingertip over the bar from a point blank Tyrie header must rank as one of the best saves the Hassocks Hotel Beacon has seen for many years.

There were also fine stops to deny McFarlane one-on-one and substitute Jordan Ababio. McFarlane also rattled the bar as the Robins goal lived a mighty charmed life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having kept themselves in tit, the injury time winner followed. Cue bedlam, shredded nerves being pieced back together and the first three points towards step four survival on the board for the small village just north of Brighton.