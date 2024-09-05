Hassocks go beyond Infinity and into third round of Peter Bentley Cup

Having not gone further than the quarter final of the Peter Bentley Cup for almost 30 years, Hassocks will be hoping their 2-0 second round win over Infinity can launch them to the semis and beyond.

Infinity arrived at the Hassocks Hotel Beacon Ground as an unknown quantity in their first ever season as a Southern Combination club.

The Sidlesham-based side are newcomers to Division One this season after being promoted from the Hampshire League.

Hassocks stuck six unanswered goals past another Division One opponent Storrington in the FA Vase 18 days earlier.

Infinity though proved a much tougher nut to crack. They were very well organised defensively and that gave them a live chance of taking the tie to penalties right up until the last five minutes, when Jack Troak added the second Robins goal.

Josh Mundy had scored the first after 15 minutes. It was otherwise a match of few chances, easily the least-entertaining Hassocks have been involved in so far this season.

Which was typical as the game was streamed live on the Your Instant Replay YouTube and X channels, racking up over 3,000 combined views across the two platforms.

With action lacking through the opening quarter hour, much of the talk on the terraces centred on Infinity’s shirts; a white number which looked like it had been liberally attacked with a black spray paint gun by a low-grade Banksy.

Opinion was pretty much split 50-50; either it was the nicest kit seen against Hassocks for many years or a total abomination.

There was no such difference in view over Mundy’s opener, which everyone in attendance agreed was a magnificent finish.

Ruari Farrell robbed Infinity captain Harvey Tanner of possession and fed inside to Alfie Loversidge. Two touches from Loversidge laid the ball into the onrushing Mundy.

The strike from 30 yards into the bottom corner without breaking stride was impressive enough; it becomes even more so taking into account Mundy was clattered from behind by Stan Brigman as he pulled the trigger.

Angelo Harris should have done better when putting a free header off target for Infinity before the visitors were forced into a quickfire double change.

Tanatswa Kanjanda limped off on 30 minutes. He was still being helped around the field by the Infinity physio when Tanner got caught by Farrell, necessitating the visiting captain’s withdrawal and two substitutes carrying him into the changing room.

Such disruption would have left many teams all at sea. Infinity therefore deserved credit for the way they seamlessly dealt with the unexpected and rapid personnel and positional changes.

If the first half had been a slow burner, the second was a total non-event until Infinity became a little braver entering the final 15 minutes.

A warning sign came when Bradley Tighe was forced into a good block from Josh Cooper after Hassocks were lacklustre in midfield.

Tighe admonished his teammates and urged them to up their game, else a penalty shootout be lying in wait.

Keen to avoid that fate, James Westlake turned to his bench and made a triple attacking change in an an attempt to put down the Infinity resistance.

Tall striker Jamie Wilkes looked very eager to make an impact as he led on teenagers Noah Hoffmann and Cavan Chedzey.

Hoffmann immediately split the defence with a through pass for Chedzey to latch onto. Infinity goalkeeper Chris Clarke was rapid off his line to deny Chedzey and Hoffmann saw his follow up volley blocked by Ben Sillence.

The increased tempo brought by the substitutes proved contagious, leading to Troak wrapping up the win on 84.

Raging Joe Bull pressed hard to win possession for Hassocks. His low past found Troak, whose first attempt was scuffed at Sillence.

Hoffmann was closest to the loose ball but Troak’s communication was top class. Hoffmann listened to the call and Troak swept onto the scene to fire first time past Clarke.

A superb Jordan Brown double save from an Ashley Harris free kick and Harley Taylor follow up in injury time ensured Hassocks take a clean sheet into round three, where they will travel to Shoreham.

Hassocks: Brown; Blake, Tighe, Berry, Bull; Furnell, Hurst, Mundy, Troak; Loversidge; Farrell.

Subs: Wilkes (Hurst 78), Hoffmann (Loversidge 78) Chedzey (Farrell 78), Hendy, Vale (unused).