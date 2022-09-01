Hassocks hammer Roffey for biggest win in six years

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hassocks played some scintillating football at times. Yes, newly promoted Roffey were limited following a summer of upheaval at Bartholomew Way, but this was still a professional Robins showing which had the game won by half time.

James Westlake’s side led 4-0 going into the break. They took their foot of the pedal noticeably in the second half and still managed to add another three to the scoreline.

Hassocks have had a great start to the season | Picture: Chris Neal

Particularly impressed were two legends of Hassocks and Mid Sussex football who were stood on the bank behind the west goal in the first half - Sam Fisk and Pat Harding.

Fisk said he was having a great time watching the Robins and was really impressed by what he has seen on the couple of occasions he has been to the Beacon this season.

Harding meanwhile revealed that he expects to be back in a Hassocks shirt in around two weeks time after breaking three ribs in pre-season against Whitehawk.

For the Robins to put the heftiest victory of the Southern Combination Premier Division season so far on the board without Harding is a promising sign for what might lie ahead in the first campaign of the Westlake era.

Roffey actually started the better side from kick off but once Hassocks took the lead with four minutes on the clock, there was only going to be one winner.

The Robins gave away the ball with alarming ease in those very early opening exchanges. The first occasion they managed to string more than two passes together ended with Phil Johnson releasing the lively Leon Turner down the right.

Turner was poleaxed in the area by a clumsy Aaron Collins tackle, giving Jack Troak the opportunity to confidently despatch the resulting penalty.

It became very obvious very quickly that there was a lot of joy to he had by Hassocks down the flanks. Turner in particular sewed panic in the visitors whenever he ran at them, combining frightening pace with an unerring sense of control that makes the football stick to him like glue.

On 20 minutes, Turner danced around three players to reach the by-line. He should have rolled the ball back to Johnson but instead opted to drill across goal, offering Patrick Gibbs the chance to clear.

Turner’s decision making was better for the second Hassocks goal, which arrived three minutes later. He meandered into the area and slipped in head coach Westlake, whose attempt to cross to Johnson was turned into his own net by the unfortunate Gibbs.

Hassocks added their third on the half hour mark. Harvey Blake rampaged forward from right back, bamboozled Ethan Prill and hit a firm pass into the path of Johnson to convert from six yards.

Roffey are still waiting for their first goal as a Premier Division club. The Boars had a good chance to break their duck when Cameron Cooke found himself in one-on-one, only for Alex Harris to make a solid stop with his foot.

That was on 40 minutes. On 42, Hassocks scored their fourth. Turner and Blake combined down the right once more, again laying the ball on a plate for Johnson to score his second of the morning from close range.

Roffey made a couple of changes at the interval and it helped them be more competitive for the first 25 minutes of the second half, a period in which very little happened.

The lull in proceedings was broken when Westlake turned to his own bench. Johnson, Troak, Blake, Turner and Westlake himself all departed in quick succession. Jamie Wilkes, Joe Bull, Liam Benson, Sam Smith and Mark Zydonik entered the fray.

Suddenly, Hassocks had four new arrivals wanting to put themselves into contention for a starting spot for Friday night’s glamour trip to Little Common.

All were quickly into the action. Benson raced clear from a Harris punt over the top to tee up Bull whose shot was well saved by Jacob Bennett. Zydonik met the subsequent corner with a header which Bennett did well to tip over.

Roffey’s second half resistance was eventually broken on 80 minutes when Alex Bygraves headed home a pinpoint Lewis Westlake corner at the far post.

That caused the floodgates to open. Four minutes later and the rangy Wilkes saw a low effort repelled by Bennett.

Roffey’s number one then did brilliantly to keep out Smith’s follow up, only to be beaten at the third attempt when Smith reacted quickly to smash the loose ball home.

Wilkes completed the rout in the final seconds of injury time. Bennett pulled off another fine stop after Benson had shown quick feet to get through a plethora of white shirts.

It was hard not to feel sorry for the Boars goalkeeper when the loose ball fell to Wilkes. The tall striker produced a clinical finish into the empty net for his first Hassocks goal.

Hassocks: Harris; Blake, Bygraves, B Tighe, Cash; J Westlake, Williamson, L Westlake; Turner, Johnson, Troak.