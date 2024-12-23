Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Southern Combination League leaders Hassocks head into the big Boxing Day derby at Haywards Heath Town with boss James Westlake reminding his players: We’ve done nothing yet.

The Robins are 11 points clear of Heath at the top of the Premier Division and in prime position to take the title and automatic promotion to the Isthmian South East.

But they know there are still many games to play and they can’t afford to take their foot off the pedal – particularly against their biggest rivals for the prize.

Heath have struggled for results in recent weeks but are expected to pick up their early-season form again under new manager Kevin Murphy.

Hassocks have had a memorable first half of the season | Picture: Phil Westlake

Hassocks manager Westlake said: “It has been a fantastic first half of the season and the management team and players deserve a lot of credit.

"We haven't achieved anything yet but we've given ourselves a platform to have a real go at the second half of the season.”

Westlake said he did not feel it would be hard to keep his players’ feet on the ground despite their 11-point advantage over second-placed Heath.

He said: “It’s a typical cliché but we are taking each game as it comes. The group are keeping themselves grounded as it can all change very quickly.

"We’re focusing on ourselves and ticking the games off as we go.”

The Boxing Day visit to their neighbours is just the start of a testing holiday period for the men from the Beacon. They host third-placed Roffey on Saturday and visit Horsham YMCA.

Haywards Heath visit Crawley Down Gatwick on Saturday and entertain Loxwood a week later.

Westlake said: “There is still a lot to play for this season but we do not plan on taking our foot off the gas. Every game we play in, we will need to make sure we are ready for the challenge.”

Hassocks have recently added Shay Leahy to their squad – he has joined from Isthmian South East outfit Lancing. "We are pleased to have him with us for the remainder of the season,” said Westlake.

Haywards Heath lost 2-0 at home to Roffey last Saturday and are now only three points ahead of them.