Hassocks’ historic game will be at home to Herne
And the 2025-26 Isthmian South East schedule brought good news for the Robins – they will start their first-ever season at step four at home.
Herne Bay will be their visitors on Saturday, August 9 for an historic first Isthmian game.
Three matches follow against fellow Sussex clubs. The Robins go to Crowborough Athletic on Tuesday 12 and Hastings United on Saturday 23.
August bank holiday Monday sees Eastbourne Town visit the Hassocks Hotel Beacon Ground and the month is rounded off by a home game against Deal Town.
There are four midweek matches, one per month, from August through to November.
All are local games. After hosting the Crows in August, Hassocks visit East Grinstead Town on Tuesday, September 16.
The return fixture against the Wasps takes place a month later on Tuesday, October 14. Crowborough are then in Mid Sussex on Tuesday, November 11.
November has six games crammed in.
There is no Boxing Day game scheduled; instead, Hassocks host Three Bridges on Saturday 27, then they visit The Saffrons to face Eastbourne Town on Saturday, January 3.
Hassocks fly to the Channel Islands to play Jersey Bulls on Saturday, March 7 and the season finishes at Ashford on April 25.
