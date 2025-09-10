A fourth successive Sussex derby will mark Hassocks’ return to Isthmian League action on Saturday after their FA Trophy hopes were ended by one of their county rivals.

Crowborough, who came up from the SCFL Premier with the champions last spring, beat the Robins for the second time this season with a 3-1 Trophy first qualifying round win at Hassocks on Saturday.

Charlie Pitcher scored Hassocks’ goal but was later sent off and the Crows had too much for their hosts.

Action from the Hassocks-Crowborough FA Trophy tie | Picture by Phil Westlake

Having also been knocked out of the FA Cup and Velocity Trophy, Hassocks can now focus on their league campaign for a few weeks.

And Saturday brings a chance for boss James Westlake to take his team to East Grinstead Town, who are bottom and without a point after their first three Isthmian South East games.

Westlake’s team sit 12th in the early table after winning two of their first three league games.

Meanwhile, Haywards Heath Town continued their flying start to the SCFL Premier season by making it six wins from six in an impressive 5-1 win at Forest Row – who themselves had started the campaign well, this being their first defeat.

All the Blues goals came in the second half as Billy Fuller, Charlie Meehan, Harry Shooman, Ryan Warwick and Henry Watson scored to leave Forest Row’s early opening goal a distant memory.

Heath hosted Ringmer in the first round of the Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday night and won 1-0 with Meehan scoring again. They’re at home to Peacehaven in the league on Saturday.