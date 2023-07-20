Hassocks have completed their third signing of the summer, bringing in Matt Gunn from fellow Southern Combination League Premier Division side AFC Varndeanians.

The defender first came to prominence at Newhaven, playing for the Dockers across the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

He was a teammate of fellow new Robin Kyle Woolven at the Trafalgar Ground, the duo helping Newhaven finish ninth and fourth in the Premier Division standings over those two campaigns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gunn moved to Saltdean United for the start of the 2019-20 season, playing 13 times for the Tigers. He had a brief three game spell in Division One with Seaford Town before joining Peacehaven & Telscombe.

Matt Gunn, new to the squad at the Beacon | Picture: Hassocks FC

He only managed one senior appearance and one under- 23s outing for the Tye before the first Covid-19 lockdown resulted in the campaign being curtailed.

Gunn remained at the Sports Park for 2020-21, playing 14 times in another season impacted by lockdowns.

He began 2021-22 with Peacehaven, racking up 13 games and scoring once for the Tye. By the time he moved to Varndeanians midway through the campaign, Gunn had played 28 matches for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over his 18 months at Withdean Stadium, Gunn was a model of consistency in the Vs back line. He played 11 times in his first half-season, following that up with 26 outings in 2022-23.

Gunn has already impressed in Hassocks colours so far in pre-season with head coach James Westlake very pleased to have secured the signature of such a proven defender at premier division level.

He becomes the Robins’ second signing from AFC Varndeanians, following in the footsteps of Woolven. Also through the door is striker Ben Bacon, returning to the Beacon for a third spell having spent the previous campaign with Horsham YMCA.

Meanwhile, Hassocks will start their 2023-24 Southern Combination League Premier Division campaign with a home match against Eastbourne Town on Saturday, July 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town were the last visitors to the Beacon for the final game of the 2022-23 season. If the Robins could repeat their 4-1 success over Jude MacDonald’s side from that afternoon, it would represent a very good start.

Hassocks then travel to Loxwood on Tuesday, August 1, before hosting Erith Town on Saturday 5 in the FA Cup extra preliminary round.

Lingfield come to Mid Sussex on Saturday 12, followed by the long trip to Pagham for midweek action on Tuesday 15.

Haywards Heath Town’s relegation from the Isthmian League means that for the first time since 2018-19, the Robins have a festive Mid Sussex Derby to look forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hassocks will host the Bluebells on Boxing Day. The return game takes place at Hanbury Park on Easter Monday, April 1.