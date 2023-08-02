Haywards Heath Town and Hassocks have opened the new Southern Combination League season with an unbeaten week – and the Robins are third.

​The near neighbours are in the same division this season – the top flight of the SCFL – following Heath’s relegation from the Isthmian south east division last term.

Both have hopes of doing well and pushing for honours at the top end.

Jay Lovett’s Haywards Heath were short of several players through injury and unavailability for their opener away to Eastbourne United – so much so that Lovett had to name himself on the bench and come on in injury time.

Haywards Heath in action at Eastbourne United | Picture: Ray Turner

Max Blencowe put them ahead at The Oval but United scored a late equaliser, 1-1 the final score.

It was the same result on Tuesday night as the Blues drew 1-1 at home to Horsham YMCA. Adrian Britton was on target.

Hassocks welcomed the other Eastbourne team in the division – Town – to the Beacon for their opener, which also ended 1-1.

But on Tuesday Hassocks soared up the early-season table with a 3-0 win at Loxwood, in which Liam Benson, Tom Frankland and Pat Harding were on target.

On Saturday at the Beacon, a big crowd were treated to some high-quality entertainment by both sides.

The result was one that Robins head coach James Westlake said he felt was fair afterwards – and most of those watching agreed with that assessment.

Both sides though could feasibly have walked away with all three points; Hassocks had they been a little more clinical and Town were it not for an extraordinary save from Fraser Trigwell at the death.

Evan Archibald thought he’d won it, only for Trigwell to somehow keep out the forward’s header one-handed at full stretch.

The first half was pretty turgid and felt at times more like a pre-season friendly.