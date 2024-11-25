Hassocks tame Lions and Storm Bert to make it five league wins in a row

Neither Pagham nor Storm Bert could prevent Hassocks racking up a fifth successive Southern Combination Premier Division victory by winning 3-0 at Nyetimber Lane.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conditions were horrific with an almighty gale blowing down and across the pitch, mixed with intermittent spells of driving rain.

The Robins managed the weather better, choosing the right times to go long whilst knocking the ball around well in spite of the saturated surface.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An early indication of just how wet it was came when Jack Troak and Lions right back Alfie Davidson challenged for a loose ball.

Alex Fair scored twice for Hassocks in their comfortable 3-0 win at Pagham

Davidson came out on top whilst Troak went sliding for around 20 metres on his chest. He looked like an ungraceful swan, arms outstretched with mud and surface water spraying into the air.

That the pitch held up for the 90 minutes was to the immense credit of the Pagham ground staff. Only one other game played on grass in the division was completed, where Haywards Heath Town were held to a 1-1 draw by Wick.

The surprise result at the Home Smart Energy Stadium meant Hassocks moved five points clear of Heath at the top of the table having played a game more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And there was an unexpected twist added to the promotion race on Saturday evening with the news the Bluebells had parted ways with manager Naim Rouane, despite losing only one game and conceding just six goals so far this season.

Pagham had the wind in their favour in the first half but a fast start from Hassocks left the hosts 2-0 down before they could try and take any sort of advantage from it.

Big Alex Fair played a central role in both goals. He scored the first on six minutes, a shimmy of the hips and half-Cruyff Turn creating enough space to fire a shot across Lions goalkeeper Connor Kelly and into the opposite corner.

Four minutes later and a Fair cross was headed past Kelly by Pagham captain Darryl Woolers for an unfortunate own goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the Lions were to take anything from the game, they now needed to find at least two goals to level the tie in the remaining 35 minutes of the first half before they lost the wind.

Two things happened as a result. Pagham pushed higher up the pitch, leaving a huge gap between their back line and Kelly for the Robins to exploit on the counter.

The Lions also became increasingly desperate to go long, especially switching the play right to left. Every time they did this, the wind would simply carry the ball over the stand and into the road.

Whilst Pagham kept making the same cross-field mistake, Hassocks kept the ball on the ground and were able to create several more chances playing on the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The half hour saw Fair produce four consecutive trademark Cruyff Turns, leaving Pagham left back Ryan Hallett in a spin and the Robins social media brigade who love a “Big Al Fair Cruyff Turn Klaxon” post delighted.

Fair eventually got a cross over for the diminutive Darren Budd to head just off target. Ruari Farrell then went racing clear, requiring Kelly to make an excellent sliding tackle just outside the left-hand side of his penalty area.

Harvey Enticknap picked up the pieces. His cross back into the box found Fair but a mass of Pagham defenders snuffed out the danger.

The final play of the half then saw Raging Joe Bull pop up on the right flank. His aerial cross flashed dangerously across the face of goal with no Robins player quite able to add a finishing touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hassocks took total control of the tie after the break. Five minutes after the restart and Enticknap glided past a couple of challenges to tee up Blake on a charge forward from right back. Blake shot into the side netting.

Three minutes later and Fair found himself in an identical position after a brilliant lofted ball into the wind from Budd.

There was no mistake with this finish, Fair lashing an outside of the boot right-footed volley which bent wildly to deceive Kelly at his near post.

That left the game done and dusted with over 35 minutes still to play. Hassocks therefore eased up, although they still could have added further gloss to the scoreline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A towering Dan Turner header from a Josh Mundy free kick was just over and Woolers made a fine sliding block from substitute Harry Furnell after a madcap Troak run.

Hassocks: Brown; Blake, Turner, Hendy, Bull; Fair, Mundy, Budd, Troak; Enticknap; Farrell. Subs: Loversidge (Fair 61), Furnell (Farrell 75), Tighe (Turner 82).