Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

For the first time since 2016, Hassocks defeated Burgess Hill Town to win the Ann John Trophy. More importantly, a record-breaking total of £2,221 was raised for St Peter & St James Hospice by a crowd of 472, who were treated to two strong sides putting on quite the show in the Mid Sussex sunshine.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Robins started well, enjoying plenty of possession and fashioning the first chance of the game as early as the seventh minute.

Eventually, the pressure told and Hassocks took the lead with 14 on the clock via a goal made by a Hillians youngster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Overy has been turning out for the Robins in pre-season. His dazzling run inside from the left flank past three Hill players after collecting a raking 50 yard pass from Liam Hendy resulted in Morgan Vale being put in one-on-one.

Hassocks won the Ann John Trophy for the first time since 2016 after beating Burgess Hill Town 2-0.

Vale did the rest, producing a measured finish stuck just past the legs of Hillians goalkeeper Slav Huk. It was Vale's third goal of the week after his brace set Hassocks on their way to an 8-0 win over Montpelier Villa on Tuesday night.

Hill responded by breaking the Robins' stranglehold. Hamish Morrison saw an effort blocked by the inspired Hendy, followed by Dan Perry putting the rebound into the side netting on the volley.

Hendy next headed a cross-shot off the line from Martyn Box, who was finding an increasing amount of joy down the left flank as the half wore on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another Box cross was straight onto the head of Tom Chalaye but his flick landed in the arms of Fraser Trigwell.

Hassocks went up the other end to force Huk into a smart save. The Hillians responded when - surprise, surprise - Box got away again.

His delivery this time was low and hard to Morrison. Hendy produced another fine block with the rebound being dragged wide by Chalaye.

The second half was just 60 seconds old when Hendy made his third and best goal-saving intervention. Morrison thundered in an effort from close range which the Robins captain somehow headed over the bar in acrobatic fashion, drawing applause from all corners of the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hassocks doubled their lead seven minutes later with two young Hillians involved. Overy slipped through a pass latched onto by his Hill Under 18s teammate Noah Hoffman, who has likewise impressed for the Robins in their friendlies so far.

Hoffman drilled an effort beyond Huk, picking out the opposite bottom corner of the goal in clinical fashion.

That seemed to deflate the Hillians and Hassocks enjoyed a good period immediately after Hoffman struck.

The teenager linked up well with Vale to fashion a half-chance for Raging Joe Bull charging forward from left back to bend an effort just wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trigwell had his gloves stung by a powerful drive followed by ex-Robins youngster Alex Brewer heading the loose ball just wide as the tie entered its closing stages.

A couple more half chances came Hill's way although Hassocks looked the more likely scorers late on playing on the counter, most notably when the lively Kemp escaped to draw a solid save from Huk.

Trigwell caught a teasing cross into the box in the final action of the game, after which young members of the John family presented Robins captain Hendy with the silverware.

It ended an eight-year wait for the Ann John Trophy to remain in Hassocks' possession and set the Robins up for a big first week of competitive action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Westlake's side face three home games, hosting Saltdean United this Saturday and Bexhill United the following Tuesday night.

Attention then turns to the FA Cup, where the extra preliminary round draw has provided in early season Mid Sussex Derby against Haywards Heath Town on Saturday 3rd August.