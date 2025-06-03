Hastings Area Junior League 2025 Report

On the 7th March the Junior League started up again for the second consecutive year and grew to 12 teams on the Friday night slots across two divisions, finishing over the May bank holiday.

Week 1 Summary

Division 1 champions Simply Blues defending their title got off to a comfortable 5-0 win against Simply Blacks but newcomer Alex and Division 2 winner last year Rufus stayed in the rallies as long as possible. Title contenders Simply Reds also won 5-0 against Hailsham TTC making their 2nd appearance in the league system now in a trio accumulation from different teams last year.

Division 2 this year has seen entries from many a young player with 14 new entrants and this experience will help them learn the rules and umpire matches as well as improving serves. This meant 3 matches were 5-0 walkovers whilst the Simply Whites against Simply Yellows proved a fierce contest with Jack and Charlie dominating the singles to win 3-2 for Whites.

Week 2 Summary

Div 1 saw a titanic clash between the top two teams which saw Liam go down 8-11 to Beau before coming back strong 11-3, 11-5, 11-5.

Dylan then went on to beat Leon in a thrilling 5 game match after being 2-1 down. In the other singles Beau beat Leon 3-1 and Dylan also struggled like Beau with Liam losing 11-4, 12-10, 11-8. The doubles was always key in this game and Liam and Leon took the important first game 15-13 and the next two 11-6 and 11-7. Hailsham TTC beat Simply Blacks 5-0.

Div 2 followed a similar pattern to last week with a very strong Bexhillians team with brothers Noah and Samuel Devine winning again 5-0 and the same for Tackleway Battle and Tackleway Abbey. The last match Simply Yellows against Simply Oranges finished with Milo and Sonny winning 4-1 albeit twin brothers Arthur and Benji putting up a fight, both taking Milo to 5 games with Arthur just winning from a 1-0 lead and Benji unlucky to lose 12-10 in the fifth.

Week 3 Summary

In Div 1 the Reds continued winning strong with a 5-0 win over Blacks this time with Leon and Hadrian only dropping one game in the doubles and Alex pinching a good 12-10 game albeit from 2-0 down. Blues were very similar against Hailsham although Fraser and Samuel took a point in a 5 set 12-10 doubles match win.

Div 2 had a much closer week with two games going to the wire. First up was Tackleway Abbey against Simply Yellows and although 2-1 down in the match after the doubles, both Ben and Robin clinched a win each against Sonny and Milo respectively.

Tackleway Battle, born from the Saturday sessions at Claverham, saw James and reserve Finlay both win their first games only to lose the doubles and Finlay beat Arthur to level the score at 2-2. This set up a final match for James to beat Benji and clinch the match 3-2.

Week 4 Summary

The only Div 1 game due to postponement was Blacks against Blues and a straight game and match win for Dylan and Beau 5-0.

The standout games of the week in Div 2 saw Simply Purples consisting of Jacob Watters and Charlie Case playing Simply Whites Jack and Charlie Funnell. Each match went back and forth till the end with 3/5 matches going to the last game. In the end Jack managed to clinch the last two games and the match with a 12-10 and 11-6 win over Charlie Case who had some great rallies throughout.

In what has to be the best game of the season for Tackleway Battle, Yusuf and James nearly beat title contenders Simply Yellows with young Yusuf only 8yrs old winning in 5 games 13-11, 7-11, 11-8, 15-17, 11-6 to claim a top win over Milo, as did James 3-1 to gain 2 points for the team and table.

Week 5 Summary

In Division 1 Reds played two games to catch up and put down a marker with all 3 of their players involved in a real team effort. First they beat Hailsham 4-1 with Samuel deserving his win against Leon and Fraser unlucky to lose later to Leon 11-7, both in the last games of 5 sets.

After playing nearly every week in the senior league Liam played across two tables and won both in the Hailsham match and then faced off against the title holders Simply Blues.

With Hadrian losing to both Dylan and Beau and Liam doing the reverse, like last time it was on the doubles! After Dylan and Beau went 1-0 up it was the Reds that took the next 3 and the match 11-5, 11-6 ,11-7.

In Division 2 top of the table Bexhillians faced a confident up and coming Simply Whites team improving week to week and managed to take the only game Bexhill have lost when Jack beat Noah 12-10 in the fourth game after being 3-0 in the match score. Bexhill with strong serves won comfortably in the other matches 3-0 however.

A special mention to Simply Greens who had a tough game against Yellows but Florence managed to take a set off Milo and young Kieran was winning lots of points just not quite a whole game.

Week 6 Summary

This saw the last game for Div 1 who, with only 4 teams, played each other twice. Blues needed a thumping win and a result from Blacks to help them, with Liam (Reds) away in the National Schools Championship. It wasn’t to be for Blues who with the first game won on a 5 game showdown by Dylan against Samuel guaranteed 2nd place but also with Reds winning the same way on the other table Hadrian 3-2 against Rufus meant that Reds had won the league! They rolled out in style 5-0 and this surely affected Blues as Hailsham smelt blood and pushed them all the way with Fraser beating both Beau and Dylan on the night for 2 points.

Div 2 saw Bexhillians claim the title with a game to spare with another 5-0 against Simply Oranges. The two Devine brothers have shown excellent match management throughout and are worthy winners.

Simply Purples against Yellows was another classic and wherever Milo is there is a 5 setter! Milo won this time, and therefore the match, in his last game against Jacob.

Simply Greens, with only one player, Charlie Martin (reserve) still managed a win and point against Yusuf 3-1 in the first game so who knows what might have been if they did not have to concede 3 games.

Simply Whites against Tackleway Abbey looked to be as expected with Ben beating Jack in the first game albeit in 5 games, Charlie Funnell had other ideas and went on to win both singles and the doubles against Robin and Ben to win the match and put a 2nd place finish in their hands for the final week.

Week 7 Summary

In the last week we were at Westfield community hall due to venue loss and it made a very nice cosy finish with coaches able to assist the players in the final matches. Unbelievably all games finished 5-0 in favour of Tackleway Abbey (2 matches), Bexhillians, Simply Purples and importantly for Simply Whites who after their win last week came 2nd by one point ahead of Tackleway Abbey with their win. It should be noted that the doubles title was outstanding as Bexhillians still needed a win against Simply Yellow otherwise they would nip them on head to head. It didn’t get off to a great start with Sonny unable to attend through illness, so multiple calls were made and a new player to Simply TT, Platon, who lives in the village, rushed round to make the match. In the only game they took a set from Milo and Platon lost to Noah and Samuel Devine in the doubles 10-12, 14-12, 4-11, 7-11. This gave Bexhillians the two titles league and doubles.

Results - Division 1

Winners - Simply Reds: Liam Higgins, Hadrian Pain & Leon Rose

Runners-Up - Simply Blues: Dylan Gorridge & Beau Larkin

Doubles

Winners - Simply Reds: Liam Higgins, Hadrian Pain & Leon Rose

Results - Division 2

Winners – Bexhillians: Samuel Devine & Noah Devine

Runners-Up - Simply Whites: Jack Powell & Charlie Funnell

Doubles – Bexhillians: Samuel Devine & Noah Devine

Report written by James Gorridge