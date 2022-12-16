Frustrated Hastings United are desperate for the winter weather to relent – after a week in which they couldn’t play and could barely even train.

A frost-covered pitch put paid to their chances of hosting Bowers and Pitsea in the Isthmian premier division last Saturday, while snow and continuing sub-zero temperatures have left them nowhere to train outdoors since.

United’s players have managed some gym work but manager Gary Elphick says it’s been far from the ideal preparation for a hectic run of games over the next month.

It also brings home the club’s urgent need to press ahead with plans to create new playing and training facilities at Tilekiln – something they were hoping to make progress with at last night’s (Thursday) meeting of Hastings Council.

Groundman Simon Rudkins' picture of The Pilot Field on Monday

Elphick said: “We’ve been hitting the bar but not converting with some of our recent performances and we just wanted to get out and play last weekend – as we do this weekend. We did a gym session but are struggling to train normally and it’s far from ideal. It makes it all the more important that we as a club get our facilities sorted out.”

If the weather allows, United will tomorrow begin a run of four games in 17 days – three of them away from home.

They go to Aveley tomorrow, Margate next Tuesday and – after welcoming Lewes to The Pilot Field on December 26 – visit Horsham on Monday January 2.

Elphick said: “This set of games is an acid test of what targets we can set this season. I love the Christmas period in football – it gives you a great chance to get some momentum going.

"Aveley beat us 2-1 in our first game of the season and got a controversial winner but it’s important we don’t get too emotional about that.

"They’re a big, direct, physical and solid team and are in the top five, which is where we aspire to be.

"Then going to Margate on Tuesday, like any midweek away trip, will require us to show all our character.”