Hastings United chief hopes fans will create an FA Cup carnival

With the men’s side not playing this weekend, chairman and CEO Wood is hoping a larger-than-normal crowd turn out to support the women as they bid to make an impression in the famous cup competition.

They host higher-division Haringey Borough in the second qualifying round of the cup in a 2pm kick-off.

And having scored 31 goals in their opening four games in the London and south east League division one south, they go into the game in confident mood.

Hastings United Women have had a goal-laden start to the season | Picture: Scott White

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wood said: “The team have had an incredible start and would love a cup run. We had a bye in the first qualifying round but a win on Sunday would take us to the third qualifying round – equalling our best run yet.

"With no game for the men on Saturday, we hope some fans who have never seen the women play before will come along. They may be surprised – this is a very good team who play great football. Let’s make it an FA Cup carnival.”

Key to their success so far is the blend of experience and youth the club have gone for.

Ex Arsenal, Brighton and Charlton star Charlotte Gurr is shining, as is ex-England youth player Jessica Bellehewe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But just as important are youngsters like Beth Creese and Brooke Nicholson-Rogan.

Wood said: “We have to take it a round at a time but it would be fantastic to get to the first round when some much bigger clubs join in.”

Admission on Sunday is just £3 for adults, £2 concessions, with under-16s going free.

Meanwhile men’s team boss Gary Elphick is frustrated his side do not play again until the FA Trophy visit to Met Police on Saturday October 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was delighted by a 1-0 Isthmian premier win at home to Carshalton courtesy of Sam Hasler’s goal – their third 1-0 league victory on the spin and fourth straight Isthmian game without conceding.