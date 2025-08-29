Hastings United boss Lee Carey says he won’t stand for his players switching off in the way they did at Crowborough on bank holiday Monday.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And he is looking for an immediate improvement from his troops when they continue their FA Cup campaign at Faversham tonight.

The Us started well in Monday’s Sussex derby in the Isthmian South East division and Gil Carvalho put them ahead – but that was as good as it got as the home side, who were playing two levels below Hastings last season, went on to win 3-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rushaar Samuel-Smikle scored all three for the Crows – the last coming eight minutes into stoppage time from the spot after Hastings keeper Harvey Earle had gone up for a corner then committed a last-man foul in trying to get back.

Lee Carey was unhappy Hastings United switched off after a good start at Crowborough | Picture: Jon Smalldon

Carey said: “For 20 minutes we were good and scored a good goal.

“But straight after that our work-rate dropped and we let them back into it.

“The first 20 minutes was probably the best we’ve played in our first four or five games, but then we dropped off and were punished. It was like a switch had been flicked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were level at the break but then we started the second half like we’d finished the first.”

Carey said the fact the team was missing key men like Brad Barry, Freddie Legg, Tom Vickers and Jamal Lubanga was no excuse for the switch-off, and vowed he and his coaching staff would be working to ensure it did not happen again.

“If we get such a good start in a game we need to carry it through the 90 minutes – the fact we didn’t is something we’ll address,” he added.

The defeat may spark a few changes as United head to Kent in the first qualifying round of the Cup, although injured Barry, Vickers and Lubanga and banned Legg are not due back for at least another week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re looking forward to the Cup tie, though Faversham are top of our league and in form,” said Carey. “We all know what a little Cup run can do for a team, and it’s nice to be playing without the pressure of the league.”

Hastings, who are off to Jersey for an FA Trophy tie next weekend, are still weighing up further additions to the squad – with Carey stressing it was still a time of transition.