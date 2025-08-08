Hastings United kick off their Isthmian South East campaign tomorrow vowing to go out for success despite not being one of the division’s big spenders.

Fans have been warned the playing budget has to be kept in check because of major, essential projects coming up at the Pilot Field which will need serious finances.

But boss Lee Carey is pleased with his squad, and says he and his backroom tram will aim to use their football contacts to keep strengthening it.

There is likely to be further proof of that today (Friday) with a new duo set to arrive on loan from a League Two club.

Hastings United take on Bexhill United in a pre=season friendly | Pictue: Jon Smalldon

Hastings kick off their competitive season with three home games – they host Erith tomorrow and Eastbourne Town on Wednesday, both in the league, then entertain Harrow in the preliminary round of the FA Cup next weekend.

Carey said: “The Eastbourne game has been switched from their ground as they’re doing work on their floodlights, and we’re happy to start with three home games.

“One of our aims is to make the Pilot Field a fortress again and make it a tough place for teams to visit. Too many teams came and took points here last season.”

United’s final two friendlies ended in defeats at home to Worthing and away to Ramsgate, 2-0 and 5-0 respectively.

And Carey admitted facing the Rams three days after a stern test against Chris Agutter’s side, and with a few regulars missing, proved a step too far.

But he said there were good signs from both performances – and confirmed a handful of players with minor knocks and niggles should have recovered nicely for Erith.

“It’s been a busy summer – we’ve brought in 12 new players and hope to have one or two still to bring in,” Carey said.

“But it’s worth pointing out we do not have the finances of some teams in this division – some are paying sums that would surprise fans.

“What we will do, though, is use our contacts in the football community to add quality where we can.

“These are unchartered waters for most of us and with a new team, success will not come overnight.

“But we’re looking forward to three straight games in front of our fans and hopefully making a good start.”