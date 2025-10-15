Hastings United remember goalkeeper Bill on special day

Hastings United have been celebrating the life – and service to the club – of goalkeeper Bill Farnfield.

Bill died two years ago but his widow Betty and other relatives were invited to the club’s recent home game against Faversham.

Bill was born at Bexhill on August 6, 1935, and started his football career at Sidley United in the East Sussex League when he was aged just 11.

After leaving school, he spent three years working for the local council in their greenhouses at Egerton Park. He then had three-and-a-half years in the Army.

Bill Farnfield's widow Betty and family were special guests at the Pilot Field

Bill played for the British Army of the Rhine XI against the Russian Tank Division – and the rest of the team were players from pro clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs.

When he came out of the Army he signed as a full-time pro for Hastings United, in 1957, earning £20 a week – a good sum at that time.

During his time at Hastings, Bill was voted the best keeper in the Southern League, quite an achievement because Welsh international Iorwerth Hughes was also on the books at Hastings

After three seasons at the Pilot Field, he signed for Tunbridge Wells United where he played with Gerry Boon, Jack Harrop. Jasper Yuell ,Alan Back and Ron Saxby (who all had Hastings United connections) in the club’s FA Cup run in 1961-62.

Bill Farnfield

At the end of that season Bill moved to join Chatham Town where he spent four happy years and played alongside former Hastings player Micky Bull.

Bill returned to play for Sidley United where his last appearance for them was at the age of 47. He was also the regular keeper for the East Sussex Fire Brigade team.

His passion for football never left him and later in his career he ran three very successful youth teams in Hastings and helped shape the careers of a number of local players, many of whom remained personal friends.

Bill was an outstanding keeper, a real gentleman who always had time for his team-mates and up-and-coming players. He died in St Leonards in 2023, aged 87.

Bill Farnfield in action

At the recent Faversham game, his widow Betty and her family were guests of honour.

First team manager Lee Carey said: “It was lovely to welcome them to the club. Bill was a great player for Hastings United and have memorabilia from his career in the boardroom. It’s important for community clubs like ours to remember their past players.”