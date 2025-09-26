Hastings United boss Lee Carey says he is seeing plenty of positive signs from his team – but he knows results need to pick up.

The Us lost 1-0 at home to league leaders AFC Croydon Athletic in the Isthmian south east division on Saturday.

And they went out of the Velocity Trophy with a 2-1 loss at Crowborough on Wednesday night.

Fin Chapman’s second-half goal levelled it up at 1-1 but the Crows got an injury-time winner and United had a couple of penalty appeals waved away.

Hastings United put AFC Croydown Athletic under pressure | Picture: Jon Smalldon

While results have been tough, Carey is taking heart from the way his young side are competing with the top teams like Croydon and, before that, Sittingbourne.

He says if they can consistently play at the level they have in those games, results will come. But at the same time, defensive frailities have to be overcome.

Carey said: “Against Croydon I thought we were the better team for a longer period of the game.

"The result hinged on a defensive mistake in the first few minutes which was avoidable.

"We were really good in patches. We gave it a go and three or four opportunities where we got crosses in and one just needed a touch in.

"At Crowboough, as we had in the league game there, we were probably the better team for 15 minutes but then sat back and didn’t win many second balls.

"We were chasing the game with a side in which we’d had to make four or five changes, We nearly got a result but then for the third time this season conceded in the 93rd minute. That has to stop.

"There are good signs but we need to manage games better.”

United have been badly hit by injuries so far this season but Carey said they were hopeful Tom Vickers would be back soon after a metatarsal injury and Brad Barry would be cleared to play again after an enforced break following concussion.

The schedule doesn’t get any easier for Carey’s men.

Tomorrow (Sep 27) they go to Three Bridges, who are second with five wins out of six. Then they’re on the road again on Turesday to Sheppey, just a place above them in 18th.

Carey said: “It’s still early days in terms of league games played. We’ll know more once 12 or 15 are complete.”