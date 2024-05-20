Hastings walking footballer wins world championship
Russell Small scored a goal in the build-up to the World Championship finals in Chesterfield last weekend in the Walking Football event.
His England Over 65s team won six games and drew two against opposition teams including Australia France and Norway to win the World Championship of Walking Football.
The matches were all 20 minutes long and played to the highest standard.
Russ said: "It's every kids dream to lift the world cup. I'm 70 this year...it's just taken me a bit longer!'
Russ played professionally with 4th division Brentford in the early 1970s and was a member of the youth coaching set up at Tottenham, credited as the man who 'discovered' Premiership player Harry Winks.
Hastings Walking Football Club Chairman Phil Aspinall said: "This is a remarkable achievement and a great honour for our humble club.
"Walking football is the fastest growing sport in the world and is giving all us 'oldies' a new lease of life.
"Russ is an inspiration to our 'youngsters' who are still in their 50s."
Russ captained the Hastings United o60s team to league victory this season in the Southern Combination League East Sussex Division.
He was well known as a youth coach in the town and also regularly plays for the Arsenal o60s team as well as Hastings and his England Duty.