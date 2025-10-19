Hawks hit back to deny Burgess Hill Town a third win in eight days

Burgess Hill Town seemed to be cruising to three points in their latest Sussex derby but a late fightback from Whitehawk stunned the majority of the 716 in attendance.

Nathan Cooper cut the hosts’ two-goal lead on 80 minutes before Destiny Ojo grabbed a stoppage-time leveller.

Hill dominated the opening 45 minutes but it took until the last kick of the first half to break the deadlock.

Whitehawk had a dangerous free-kick but lost it. Hill countered through Stefan Vukoje who broke down the left and he found danger man Chris Whelpdale, whose shot was poorly spilled by the Hawks goalkeeper. There to pounce and thump home was Vukoje for his first goal since rejoining the club.

Just 11 minutes into the second half, Luther Williams nutmegged a Hawk, played a one-two with George Vorster who back-heeled it to Williams who burst it into the box and was brought down for a penalty. Up stepped Whelpdale, against his former club, to confidently thrash home his ninth of a stunning campaign.

For 80 minutes, the home side were comfortable but suddenly, Hawks won a corner which was headed back across goal and former Hill favourite Cooper halved the deficit. Another goal almost felt inevitable as the Hawks piled forward.

And in the 96th minute, Hill had three chances to clear a long throw, failed at all three attempts and Charlie Lambert crossed for Ojo. On his Hawks debut, he nodded home to send the Hawks back up the coast with a point.

Hillians are next in action when Folkestone Invicta visit on Saturday (3pm) in the FA Trophy.

Hill: Alfie Mansell, Luther Williams, Bobby Price, Glen Rea, Jack Meeres, Alex Malins, George Vorster (Reggie Ward 84), Kieran Rowe, Chris Whelpdale (Josh Spinks 90), Ben Pope (Ryan Worrall 75), Stefan Vukoje. Not used: Harry Lawson and Brannon O’Neill.