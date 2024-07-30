Haywards Heath and Newhaven among early SCFL pacesetters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Haywards Heath Town and Newhaven were among sides to record victories on the opening day of the SCFL season. Here’s how they got on, plus news of Wick, Shoreham, Hassocks and others.

Goals by Darius Goldsmith midway through the first half and Lewis Finney in the final few minutes earned Haywards Heath a 2-0 win over Eastbourne United at a sunny and vibrant Hanbury.

It was a solid start against one of the other teams fancied to do well this year but Rouane, with his first full season in charge of the Blues ahead of him, was not about to engage in talk of promotion.

Rouane said: “The remainder of pre-season was positive. We managed to get most players the required minutes and their fitness levels up, so overall it a success.

Action in Haywards Heath's win over Eastbourne United | Picture: Ray Turner

"I think it was probably the hardest opening-day home fixture we could have faced. I’m sure Eastbourne United’s results will reflect that in the coming weeks.

"We’ve looked assured in pre-season but that competitive nature kicks in when there’s points on the line and it took us a while to settle down. It was a good three points against a well-organised side.

"We had so many new partnerships and positional changes in the side, as well as a debut to 17-year-old Teddy Wood, who was fantastic on the day.

"The run of games coming up will be great to get some continuity and relationships built and I’m sure in two or three weeks, you’ll see the best of this side.”

Shoreham take on Peacehaven & Telscombe | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Some in Sussex football circles have Heath down as favourites to win the SCFL title and go back up to the Isthmian League. But Rouane is unmoved by such talk.

"Being favourites or underdogs really doesn’t matter to me – I’ve been in both situations in my short managerial career,” he said.

"I just focus on how the team functions and the performances we put in. I’ll let others speculate on league positions.”

Next up for Heath is an FA Cup extra preliminary round derby at Hassocks on Saturday.

They will be facing a Robins side who also started their SCFL premier campaign with a win – defeating Saltdean 1-0 at the Beacon.

Roffey 0 Wick 0

Wick didn’t know whether to feel happy or sad after beginning life back in the premier with a battling point at Roffey.

The two clubs were both promoted from Division 1 last season with the Boars going up as champions and the Dragons winning a play-off final at Seaford after a thrilling penalty shootout.

Lee Baldwin’s side thought they were going to celebrate their return to the top-flight after a seven-year exile with a terrific victory when Louie Fulker used his blistering pace to beat the home goalkeeper and a defender to a through ball with just a few minutes remaining and flick it into the net.

But their celebrations were cut short when the linesman raised his flag for a foul on the keeper and Baldwin said: “Everyone in the ground thought it was a goal.

“There wasn’t an appeal for a foul from a single Roffey player, their management team or from any of their fans. We were gobsmacked.”

The Dragons created the best chances of the match and Josh Irish should have scored in the first half when he hit a post after Dave Crouch's shot was saved, but Roffey were a constant threat in a fiesty, competitive affair.

Dean Sherwood’s Wick debut was ruined by another controversial decision when he was sent off for an injury-time challenge.

He will miss Saturday’s trip to Isthmian League Merstham in the FA Cup.

Wick boss Baldwin added: "The challenge deserved a yellow but red was harsh.”

Newhaven 2 AFC Varndeanians 1

A Lee Robinson brace gave Newhaven the perfect start to the 2024/25 SCFL Premier Division season, as they saw off AFC Varndeanians at the weekend.

After a lethargic start from both sides, the Dockers grabbed the lead on the half-hour mark. The V’s goalkeeper made a hash of what should have been a routine catch, allowing Robinson to tap home from close-range.

Five minutes before the interval, what had been an already tricky afternoon for Newhaven looked to have become increasingly so, when Ryan Blunt was shown a straight red. Although the young midfielder appeared to cleanly win the ball, the referee deemed he had used excessive force with which to do so and had little hesitation in sending Blunt off.

With the game seemingly in the balance, the Newhaven management team responded by introducing former Brighton and Hove Albion striker Jake Robinson – elder brother of Lee – at the interval. It was a decision that firmly swung the game in the home side’s favour.

Within two minutes of the restart, the Dockers went close to doubling their lead when Callum Edwards hit the post.

Five minutes later, Varndeanians were themselves reduced to ten-men when Ross Smith was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Both Robinson brothers missed chances to extend Newhaven’s lead, while at the other end Jake Buss had to be at his best to keep out an effort from the visitors.

The hosts eventually doubled their lead with 20-minutes remaining. And in some style. Tom Vickers’ brilliant raking pass was met by a sublime first-touch cushioned pass from Jake Robinson right into the path of brother Lee, who made no mistake.

Vs tried for an immediate response, and nearly got one, only to be denied by a superb last-ditch tackle by Ash Wadhams.

With the game just having ticked into injury time, Varndeanians did grab a consolation, courtesy of a well-struck Dylan Gifford effort from outside the area.

Newhaven, though, saw out the remaining injury time comfortably enough to start the season with an opening day victory for the first time since 2017/18.

by DAVID FULLER

Shoreham 0 Peacehaven & Tels 2

A below-part first half showing cost the Musselmen a chance of opening with a win as Peacehaven left Middle Road with the points.