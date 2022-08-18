Haywards Heath held by Lancing - picture special
Haywards Heath looked to be on course for their first win of the season when they went 2-0 up at home to Lancing in midweek. But it was not to be.
By Steve Bone
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 11:13 am
Updated
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 11:15 am
Tom Cadman and Tom Collins struck to put them two up within the first 16 minutes, but the Lancers - themselves looking for their first point - battled back and goals by Louis Veneti and Ashley Mutongerwa in the second half secured a 2-2 draw. See Ray Turner's pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked.
Page 1 of 3