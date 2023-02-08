Haywards Heath Town FC aim to recover from a second straight Isthmian south east loss when they go to third-placed Beckenham on Saturday.

Joint boss Dale Hurley pinpointed two-goal George Nikaj as the difference between Heath and another promotion-hunting side, Ashford United, who won 2-0 at the Hanbury on Saturday.

That defeat followed a 4-0 reverse at Chichester City which brought Hurley and Alex Walsh’s side little January unbeaten run to an end.

But they are hopeful of getting back on track this weekend.

Haywards Heath v Ashord United action | Picture: Ray Turner

Hurley said: “Ashford are a good side, they are efficient in what they do.

" We felt it was an even game and the difference was George Nikaj, who took his goals really well.

"We weren’t as fruitful going forward as we can be – when we got into good positions we didn’t have the composure needed to break down a resilient Ashford backline.

"Beckenham away on Saturday will be another stern test for us. They have found a way of winning and are deservedly in the play-off places hunting down top spot.

Dan Perry and team-mates celebrate one of his strikes v Chichester City with the Hill fans | Picture: Chris Neal

"We’re not going there to make up the numbers; we will be aiming to earn three points ourselves as we do every game.”

See pictures from Heath v Ashford in the video player above

Meanwhile Burgess Hill Town drew 2-2 at VCD on Saturday and 2-2 at home to Chichester on Tuesday night. Dan Perry scored both for the Hillians against Chi, who host Sheppey on Saturday.

It was a hectic week for Burgess Hill Town that ended with them fighting back to claim a draw at VCD – three days after pushing Brighton U23s all the way in the Sussex Senior Cup before losing 2-1.

Against the young Seagulls, Hayden Skerry put Hill ahead before Jamie Mullins levelled and Benico Baker-Boateg scored a late winner.

Jay Lovett’s men could be proud of pushing the pro club’s side all the way.

Saturday brought one of the craziest games of the season as Burgess Hill came back from 2-0 down to gain a vital point at VCD.

But they probably should have won it, missing a 90th minute penalty.

VCD went ahead when they won a dubious corner – when it seemed that the ball had already gone out.

The delivery fell kindly for Soul Kader to score his easiest goal all season.

VCD went two up when Hill failed to deal with a free-kick and the outlook was bleak.

Lovett brought on Lewis Croal and he changed the entire game. He set up Dan Perry for a chance well saved by keeper Jordan Gillmore, who then allowed Hill back into it with a mix-up with a defender that left Dan Perry a tap-in.

A few minutes later it was 2-2. A corner was played short to Hayden Skerry. Josh Spinks flicked it on with an audacious back-heel and Lewis Finney nipped round the back, reacting quickest to nutmeg Gillmore.

As the clock struck 90 Burgess Hill won a penalty for a foul on Spinks – but Perry’s penalty was kept out by Gilmore, who got to the loose ball before Perry could follow up.