Haywards Heath Town and Burgess Hill Town continue to build nicely ahead of a new football season.

The Blues have made additions to their backroom staff and playing squad, while the Hillians, whose new management team we revealed a fortnight ago, have made more signings.

At Heath, boss Naim Rouane is plotting another Southern Combination premier division campaign after they just missed out on the play-offs in 2023-24.

New to the Hanbury is Brad Bant who joins the club as part of their first team coaching staff.

Brad Bant, right, is the latest addition to Naim Rouane's management team | Picture: HHTFC

Bant is a familiar name in the Sussex non-league world, having played most notably for Hassocks and Peacehaven & Telscombe.

Bant said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Naz and his coaching team at Haywards Heath. I believe our ideologies about how football should be played align and I can’t wait to get started. Up the Heath!”

Rouane said: “Brad was keen to be involved in what we have going on at Haywards Heath and as soon as we sat down and had talks it was evident he would be an excellent addition – an extremely knowledgable individual with a clear love and passion for the game.”

Meanwhile defender Liam Hendy has signed for another year, as have Dan Cadman, Mitch Bromage and Byron Napper – while Heath have signed midfielder Alex Plummer and defender Jack Meeres, both from Lancing.

At Burgess Hill Town, Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett, now joint managers, continue to add to their squad for the new Isthmian south east season.

Former Horsham right-back Bobby Price is a notable addition, a signing Hill said they were ‘absolutely delighted’ to land. Price made 300-plus appearances for Carshalton and has just had two successful years with Isthmian premier side Horsham.

Adding further to the defensive strength are Alex Malins and Hamish Morrison, both signed from Whitehawk.

