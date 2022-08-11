Haywards Heath Town and Burgess Hill Town have high Isthmian hopes

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean Gunner will be part of the Heath squad this season | Picture: HHTFC

Respective managers Martin Dynan and Jay Lovett are pleased with summer recruitment and with how performances have built up over the course of pre-season. Heath begin their campaign away to VCD while the Hillians host Ashford United, who reached the play-offs last term.

The latest additions to the Haywards Heath squad are youngster Callum Chesworth, who has joined on dual registration from Worthing, and James Dickson, who has arrived on loan from Dorking Wanderers.

Chesworth spent last season with Three Bridges and played 29 times. A former Chelsea Academy player, he has also spent time with Horsham YMCA and had a trial at Ipswich Town.

Burgess Hill Town 2022-23 | Picture: Chris Neal

Midfielder Dickson is highly regarded at Dorking having come up through the age groups to become part of the first team squad.

He spent some time on loan at Chipstead in 20-21, making ten appearances and scoring twice, and started last season in the Isthmian premier with Merstham, making three appearances. Dickson then moved over to South Park, and played 28 times, scoring three goals.

Chesworth and Dickson’s moves follow the signing last week of Jake Lindsey from Hashtag United – with another six signings having joined earlier in the summer. They give Dynan a great chance of building on the success of last season, when the Blues reached the play-offs only to lose to eventual winners Herne Bay.

Squad building is also going well for boss Jay Lovett at Burgess Hill Town, who have announced the return of striker Dan Perry to the club.

He is fondly remembered for scoring in some of the Hillians’ most famous wins – at Sutton United and Aldershot in 2014-15 – and helping them to the title that season.