Ethan Prichard fired City ahead on 11 minutes, but the visitors went a man down on the stroke of half-time.

Chichester were reduced to ten men with a minute of the first half to go when Ethan Robb was shown two yellow cards in two minutes.

And Heath took full advantage of the dismissal to lead at the break. Byron Napper and Lukas Franzen-Jones struck twice in quick succession to turn the game on its head.

But, despite the man disadvantage, City’s Prichard grabbed his second of the afternoon on 64 minutes to see the two clubs share the points.

See some pictures by Ray Turner on this page and the ones linked.

1. Haywards Heath Town 2, Chichester City 2 - the match in pictures Match action from Saturday's drawn West Sussex derby between Haywards Heath Town and Chichester City in the Isthmian South East Photo: Ray Turner Photo Sales

