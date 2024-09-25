Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Haywards Heath Town boss Naim Rouane says their flying start to the season has been a real team effort.

They are second – and unbeaten – in the Southern Combination premier division having won all but one of their games, and are still in four cup competitions.

Their only setback came in the FA Cup, in which they lost an away tie with step three side Carshalton – and even that brought a great effort that made their hosts work hard to progress.

Rouane is understandably delighted with the first couple of months of the season but has reiterated it is still no more than a good start.

He told us: "It’s going well. It’s a good foundation for us to build on during the season. It’s just a start, though.

"In fact I was a bit disgruntled at the one league game we didn’t win.

"Overall I’ve been really pleased. We’ve kept 11 clean sheets in 15 games and have let in only two goals in seven in the league.”

A settled back four has helped their consistent start but Rouane said the way the whole team were defending as a unit and attacking as a unit was a key factor so far.

The FA Vase is one of the cup competitions Heath are still in – and they came through a second qualifying round tie away to Meridien VP last Saturday.

Callum Chesworth and Darius Goldsmith scoring the second half goals that have set up a first round tie away to Faversham Strike Force on October 19.

Rouane said: “We want to do well in the Vase but it’s the same for every competition we’re in.

"We’re still in the Peter Bentley, the RUR and the Sussex Senior, and we were disappointed to go out of the FA Cup at Carshalton, where we were missing some regulars but still dominated long periods.”

After a spell when cups seem to have dominated the Heath schedule, the league takes priority again now.

Heath won 3-1 at home to Crawley Down Gatwick on Tuesday and host Horsham YMCA on Saturday and Shoreham a week later. They go to Bexhill on Wednesday.

Home games redress the balance, too. Rouane said: “We recently had a run of only one at home in 11 games. We’ve been getting good numbers of fans at home and it’s nice to back playing in front of them.”