Haywards Heath Town edge win over Ramsgate - in pictures

It gave Martin Dynan's team a lift after Saturday's game at Herne Bay was abandoned at half-time - when they led 1-0 - because the referee was injured and no replacement could be found. See pictures from the win over Ramsgate taken by Ray Turner on this page and the ones linked - and read in this week's Mid Sussex Times what Dynan thought of the Herrne Bay abandonment.
1. Haywards Heath Town FC beat Ramsgate
Action and celebrations from Haywards Heath Town's win over Ramsgate in the Isthmian south east division / Picture: Ray Turner
3.
4.
5.
