Haywards Heath Town edge win over Ramsgate - in pictures

A Kieran Rowe goal was enough to give Haywards Heath Town FC an Isthmian south east victory over Ramsgate.

By Steve Bone
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 8:48 pm

It gave Martin Dynan's team a lift after Saturday's game at Herne Bay was abandoned at half-time - when they led 1-0 - because the referee was injured and no replacement could be found. See pictures from the win over Ramsgate taken by Ray Turner on this page and the ones linked - and read in this week's Mid Sussex Times what Dynan thought of the Herrne Bay abandonment.

