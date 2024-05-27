Haywards Heath Town FC confirm Hey! Broadband as back-of-shirt sponsor for 24/25 season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Haywards Heath Town FC say they are delighted to announce that Hey! Broadband will be our new back of shirts/shorts sponsor for the men’s side in the 24/25 season. The partnership sees Hey! Broadband increase their presence at the Home Smart Energy Stadium, having sponsored a number of men’s and women’s matches last season as well as having their branding prominently on boards around the ground.

Paul Stone – Commercial Director for Haywards Heath Town FC – said: “We’re delighted to be working closer with Hey! Broadband for the 24/25 season. At this time when many people are struggling to pay their monthly bills, Hey! Broadband are offering the first nine months of their broadband contracts free for all football supporters.

“We’re excited to welcome the Hey! Broadband team to the Home Smart Energy Stadium again this season to promote this offer and to support the team which was very well received at a number of home games during the 23/24 season.”

Laura Cohen – Community Engagement Executive for Hey! Broadband – said: “From organising sponsorships to co-ordinating community events, our aim is to bring people together, promote local businesses and champion sports teams like Haywards Heath Town FC.

Hey! Broadband are offering nine months free to local football supporters | Submitted picture

“We are excited to continue our great relationship with Haywards Heath Town FC and believe it reflects our belief that partnerships can have such as positive impact and bring communities together.”