Haywards Heath Town FC confirm Hey! Broadband as back-of-shirt sponsor for 24/25 season
and live on Freeview channel 276
Paul Stone – Commercial Director for Haywards Heath Town FC – said: “We’re delighted to be working closer with Hey! Broadband for the 24/25 season. At this time when many people are struggling to pay their monthly bills, Hey! Broadband are offering the first nine months of their broadband contracts free for all football supporters.
“We’re excited to welcome the Hey! Broadband team to the Home Smart Energy Stadium again this season to promote this offer and to support the team which was very well received at a number of home games during the 23/24 season.”
Laura Cohen – Community Engagement Executive for Hey! Broadband – said: “From organising sponsorships to co-ordinating community events, our aim is to bring people together, promote local businesses and champion sports teams like Haywards Heath Town FC.
“We are excited to continue our great relationship with Haywards Heath Town FC and believe it reflects our belief that partnerships can have such as positive impact and bring communities together.”
The club will announce in due course which games Hey! Broadband will be attending for the 24/25 season, however in the meantime you can sign up for fast, easy and fair full fibre broadband at https://heyfootball.heybroadband.co.uk/ Use code Heyfootball for 9 months free broadband!