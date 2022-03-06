Haywards Heath Town sign players from Dorking Wanderers and Tooting & Mitcham

They have recruited Dorking Wanderers midfielder Olly Allen on loan and striker Kesna Clarke from Tooting and Mitcham on a permanent deal.

Both are young attacking players that have attracted interest from Premier League and Football League clubs over the past year and will hope to make an impact over the play-off run-in, in which Heath boosted their chances in a 1-0 home win over Faversham on Saturday.

Olly Allen has joined HHTFC on loan from Dorking

Heath manager Martin Dynan said: "Both are bright young players that have bags of ability and even more potential. Olly comes in on loan to help bolster the midfield but add some much-needed quality in the final third; with Kesna a permanent signing who will no doubt assist in firing us back into the playoffs. I am excited that I am able to start adding my stamp to the squad.'

Heath coach Glen Nicholls used to coach Allen at AFC Wimbledon said of him: "He was a player we had to pay particular attention to as he was able to dictate and influence games so effectively."

It's quality has seen interest from as high up as the Premier League and his signing will be seen as a real coup for Town.

Kesna Clarke joins Heath from Tooting and Mitcham