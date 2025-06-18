Haywards Heath Town snap up five as 2025-26 squad builds quickly
The Blues, under the guidance of manager Kev Green, have been one of the division’s most active clubs, announcing four new additions to their squad and retaining a majority of their squad which saw them fall short in a play-off semi-final loss to Eastbourne United.
Versatile ex-Steyning midfielder Harry Shooman has agreed to join while full-back Billy Fuller has returned, having played for Heath a few seasons ago.
Midfielder Jack Barnes and prolific striker Mark Goldson – both of whom played under Green in Steyning’s 2023-24 SCFL title-winning side – have also joined.
Experienced goalkeeper Nathan Stroomberg-Clarke has also been confirmed.
Among retained players are attacking midfielder Flynn Bolton, forward Lloyd Francis, young midfielder Teddy Wood and central defender Jonathan Sanchez.
Green and Co will be keen to mount a promotion bid to get Hwath back into the Isthmian League after two years at step five.
More new arrivals and retentions will be confirmed over the coming weeks.
Meanehile the Blues have announced a busy schediule of friendlies, a number of which will be at their HSEnergy Group Stadium. Full list: Tuesday, July 8 v Merstham (H): Saturday 12 v Burgess Hill Town (H), Tuesday 15 v Ringmer AFC (A), Saturday 19 v Hastings United (H), Saturday 26 v Rustington (H).