Haywards Heath Town strengthen play-off bid - Three Bridges beaten at VCD

The first half saw a spate of chances for the visitors with Ram’s centre-back Olopade heading Christie’s back-post header off the line and ‘keeper Jacob Russell keeping out Harry Laflin, Ibrahim Jalloh and Kieran Rowe efforts early on.

The only goal of the game came when Sinn Christie arrived in the box following an Oliver Allen free-kick on the right - and as the ‘keeper came out to meet Cristie guided expertly with his right boot to Russel's right and into the net to make it 1-0 going into the half.

Sinnkaye Christie scores the winner for Haywards Heath Town /Picture: Will Charlton

The second half was a completely different game with the Heath keeping out pressure from the hosts that continued relentlessly for the last half-hour of the game. Billy Collings was the hero, saving twice from in-demand Josh Ajayi at close range and parrying at full stretch a header from the edge of the six-yard area with 15 minutes to go.

Olopade then had a brilliant curling effort smack the underside of the bar from outside the area in front of the 863 home fans in attendance - but the Rams couldn’t make the pressure count.

Hastings get the job done - and it's just the start.

The defeat means that Ramsgate have lost five in a row and sees them lose their play-off place to Kent rivals Herne Bay; capping off a torrid few weeks for the team that saw manager Matt Longhurst resign and former Gillingham manager Steve Lovell take over.

Heath celebrate going ahead / Picture: Will Charlton

Man of the Match: Billy Collings

VCD Athletic 3 Three Bridges 1

A last minute goal finally killed any hopes Bridges had left of gaining a point from a game that went end to end but saw VCD more clinical with their finishing.

Bridges were without the experience of Curtis Gayler, Tadley Bromage and Dan Perry, but they almost took a third minute lead when Ryan Brackpool headed just wide from Brannon O’Neill’s corner. The dangerous Youssef Bamba then shot wide for the hosts before forcing Mitch Bromage into a good low save.

This seemed to be the pattern of the game as both sides mounted good attacks but lacked a decent finish. So it seemed odd when VCD created an opener out of almost nothing in the 39th minute. Chris Edwards’ cross was good but looked to be safe until former Jamaican international Kevin Lisbie rose to head home.

And it got worse for Bridges two minutes later when a long ball from the right found Bamba on the left, and he drove forward before jinking inside and unleashing a perfect shot past Bromage.

Lisbie wasted a good opportunity to add a third eight minutes into the second half, creating the chance for himself with some fancy footwork but then volleying over the bar, whilst Ayman El-Mogharbel made a good interception and ran into the danger area before firing wide.

Michael Wilson, in his fiftieth League start for Bridges, also came close with a snapshot, whilst keeper Sam Mott made a superb flying save to keep out a free kick by O’Neill. Noel Leighton was also denied by Mott from close range, and suddenly Bridges found hope after 79 minutes when Callum Chesworth left three defenders in his wake before crashing the ball gloriously beyond Mott.

Bridges had already brought on Connor Colcutt for only his third appearance, and they then gave Reegan Jeffery his debut and also brought on Alex Barbary for his first game since injury in September. But the team couldn’t manage to get an equaliser despite some decent pressure, and a mix up between two of the side’s teenagers suddenly left Anthony Adesite the opportunity to charge forward and hit another unstoppable shot to claim a League double over Bridges.

Bridges : M.Bromage, J.Stone, G.Ashley, M.Wilson, R.Brackpoool, B.O’Neill,B.Villavicencio (A.Barbery, 85), N.Leighton, C.Chesworth, K.Rivera (R.Jeffery, 81), C.Lambert (C.Colcutt, 55). Unused Subs. – J.Young, C.Gayler. Booked – Wilson (51).

Bridges Man of the Match – Callum Chesworth.