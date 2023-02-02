Haywards Heath Town’s bosses are backing their players to recover quickly from a heavy defeat at Chichester City.

The 4-0 loss at Oaklands Park was a setback to a side who have been in decent form in the Isthmian south east division in recent weeks, but joint boss Alex Walsh said they would’nt get too down about it.

They have another big test this Saturday when they host play-off-chasing Ashford.

Walsh said: “We know as a group that the performance at Chichester was poor and with all the travelling away support we feel bitterly disappointed we couldn’t put on a show for them.

Haywards Heath Town in action at Chi City | Picture: Neil Holmes

"Credit to Chichester, who were very good on the day. We won’t get too low on the result as we must bounce back at home to Ashford. We will learn from our mistakes and improve.

“I think the players will be fine – and they are experienced enough to realise we need a reaction.

"As I have said before they are a fantastic group and will approach the next game with full focus on achieving three points.

"Ashford again have been knocking on the door of the play-off spots all season. We know where their strengths are but also where we can hurt too.

"We look forward to the challenge and want to keep the good home form continuing.”