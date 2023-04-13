Haywards Heath Town’s promise ahead of Isthmian relegation crunch clashes

Haywards Heath Town boss Jay Lovett has vowed he and his players will do everything in their power to try to avoid ending up in the Isthmian south east relegation play-off zone.

With two games to go the Hanbury outfit are in danger of facing a play-off against an SCFL or SECFL side in order to preserve their step four statud. Games at home to Sevenoaks this Saturday and away to Hythe a week later will be their last chance to scramble as high as 16th and avoid that fate.

It follows games over Easter which brought one point – a 2-2 draw at Faversham followed by a 2-1 home loss to play-off chasing Whitehawk.

Lovett said: “The Faversham game ended up a good result.. We started off slowly, and Faversham came at us. We replied with the first goal quickly, but it wasn't a great first half.

Haywards Heath Town take on Whitehawk, but slipped to a 2-1 defeat | Picture: Ray Turner - see more Heath photos in the slideshow above

"Second half, we changed some personnel and the shape we played, and it suited us much better and enabled us to take more control of the game.

"We got our equaliser and, in the last 10 minutes, were very unlucky not to have taken the win. Away from home against a side that has some very good players and also fighting for their lives, it was a good point.

“Similar circumstances saw us go behind to Whitehawk on Monday. They started very sharp and, in all honesty, could've gone 3-0 up against us. We didn't help ourselves with some silly mistakes, which you can't give to a good side with the firepower they have.

"But we gave ourselves a lifeline with the goal just before half-time with a very good strike from Byron Napper, laid off by Michael Uwezu, who has been great since he has come on board with us.

“The second half saw us come to life again and make a good go of it.. The weather on the day helped play its role in each half, and we pushed with corners and long throw-ins, but they held out well and got the three points.

“It goes to show again with the tough final run-in we've had that we are competing with all the top teams in this league. It feels like a very short time I've been in charge with this team, but each and every one of my players has been brilliant and has been a pleasure to work with so far.

“We now have two big games to go. Of course, we know the seriousness of those games and will go into those games to win and try our best.

"If the boys give everything, we might surprise a few people. But time will tell, and we will adapt to what we need to do to survive and give a good positive account of ourselves.”