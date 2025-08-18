Hazelwood you believe it?

If you thought the Men’s game at Horsham on Saturday was exciting, you’d have fallen off your chair during the Women’s return to competitive action on Sunday; Amber Hazelwood’s 19th minute winner finally securing a dramatic 5-4 win down in Portishead.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a much-changed line-up compared to the team that took to the field at Maidenhead United back in April. Indeed, only Mia South, Holly Talbut-Smith and Lauren Amerena remained from last season’s squad. Injury in the form of a fractured eye socket forcing the absence of Eleanor Keegan, so best wishes to her for a speedy recovery once she’s had an initial op.

Even manager Jesus Cordon was missing in action due to a friends’ wedding back home in Spain. I mean, who gets married during the football season!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In all seriousness though, cub Legend Gemma Worsfold led a side which couldn’t have got off to a much better start. Less than two minutes had passed when Amerena held off a defender and Jasmine Smith scored to make it four goals in three games, after a productive pre-season.

Tell us your team news.

However, the good work was nearly undone thanks to Kelly Jones turning Keira Morris and setting off on a run that ended via an effort over new number one Jackie Goldsmid but came back off the crossbar.

A nervy opening from an inexperienced Rebels’ backline almost proved costly again moments later; Immie Jones dispossessing Jess Faires although opting to shoot early, giving loanee Goldsmid an easy save.

The Possetts made no mistake shortly afterwards, following Gracie Binns’ ball into the box from the right which the aforementioned Jones dispatched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On top at this stage, Town continued their assault by way of Captain Shannon Holloway picking out the far post and striking it, then, not long after, Faires was penalised for bundling over Blazey (Mia) to hand the hosts a chance to go in front via the penalty spot. Goldsmid came to the rescue though by not only keeping out Blazey’s initial effort but showing speed of thought and agility to pounce on the rebound.

Having weathered the storm the tables were turned when the eagle-eyed referee spotted a handball in the area and the visitors suddenly had an opportunity to profit from twelve yards themselves. However, this time Amerena made certain by blasting down the middle to give Esme Lamb little to no hope of denying her.

Not that the advantage lasted long, as less than 60 seconds later a low cross off the left wing found Alanna Torrington lurking just outside the eighteen yard box, where she smacked a half-volley into the net, in spite of Goldsmid getting a hand to it.

Having barely reached the midway point of the first-half, the game hadn’t got much further when Amerena’s positivity and persistence led to a slight sight of goal for Morris; Keira leading Portishead a merry dance by whipping a beauty up and over Lamb from all of twenty-five yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now leading 3-2, a rampant Reds went in search of a fourth and, once more, Amerena was at the forefront of a move which concluded with a self-driven attempt that skipped up off the turf safely into the hands of Lamb.

In an unrelenting affair, play soon switched back to the other end to see a defensive slip let in Blazey to eventually locate Kelly Jones at the far stick. Only for the stretching striker to hit the side netting.

Still not at the break, a bouncing ball caught out Faires to allow Skipper Holloway to latch onto it and force Goldsmid into diverting it behind.

Stoppage time brought about more drama as an excellent, inswinging corner by Sofia Wickenden saw Lamb frustrate but the custodian was powerless to prevent Smith completing her brace and leaving Worthing in charge to the tune of 4-2 heading into the interval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although, not before a third penalty of the afternoon came as a result of Holloway bursting down the right and delivering a cross for Immie Jones, on the stretch. At some point in proceedings, a South handball, apparently, presented Blazey with a shot at redemption. The assistant referee on the far side, who turned up late for the game, suddenly having an impact. Unfortunately, for the home team Blazey lived up to her name by blazing wide of the target.

Incredibly, half-time did finally arrive and, not long after the change of ends, a lack of flag waving on this occasion meant that K.Jones was able to nod in her second of the day.

Goldsmid ensured it wasn’t level-pegging when I.Jones was played through the middle by a slid-rule pass and, despite appearing to have rounded the guests’ netminder, the (half) South African stopper smothered at her opponents’ feet to keep the score at 4-3 in the visitor’s favour.

In keeping with the extraordinary entertainment, Goldsmid then punched a flag-kick out as far as Holloway but was soon picking the ball out of the onion bag courtesy of a twenty yard volley that caused the contest to be all-square at 4-4 !

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A huge kick from the recently beaten ‘keeper however quickly had a white shirt only able to watch the ball sail over her head and give Skye Bacon room to make hay. While a corner was the outcome. A second was forthcoming and caused no end of trouble for the home rearguard before eventually being cleared.

Just when some people thought it was all over though, travelling Skip Talbut-Smith launched a deep right-sided cross into the danger zone that was perfect for the predatory Hazelwood to convert from close range. Thus sealing a topsy-turvy, end-to-end affair that gave El Supremo Worsfold a few grey hairs but a huge amount of pride at a young, (partly) untested team getting the 2025-26 campaign off to an unbelievable start !

​