Crawley Town have snapped up a striker from one of their League Two rivals.

The Reds have announced the signing of forward Danilo Orsi from Grimsby Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old joins the Red Devils on a one-year deal with an option to extend for a further year.

Orsi’s professional football career began in the United States at Eastern Florida State College, where he studied Business Management. Whilst studying, Orsi impressed for his College side, where he scored 27 goals in 32 appearances during his two seasons.

Orsi also represented Californian-based side Chivas and Fort Lauderdale in Florida before he returned to the United Kingdom.

When the striker returned to England in 2018, he had spells with East Thurrock United, Hungerford Town and Hampton & Richmond Borough before joining Maidenhead United in 2020. Orsi scored 21 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions for Maidenhead, collecting the club’s Player of the Year Award in the process.

In 2021, after significant interest from EFL clubs, Orsi signed for Harrogate Town and made a total of 14 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals before joining Boreham Wood on loan in January 2022.

The striker joined Grimsby Town at the start of the 2022-23 season and went on to make 32 appearances for the Mariners.

Orsi said: "I am really pleased to be here. Being a Southern boy and coming to play for a club like Crawley, who I knew about growing up, is really good for me.

“I heard about the potential for the move a couple of weeks ago, but it really accelerated over the weekend, and we were able to get it done in time for the start of pre-season, which meant I got a good day of training today.

“I know a couple of the boys already, and they said some great things about the club, so I decided that I wanted to be a part of that."

Manager Scott Lindsey added: “I am really pleased to have signed Danilo. He is going to give us something different at the top end of the pitch.

“He is a strong lad who works extremely hard and is a player that can link the play, and hopefully, he can chip in with plenty of goals too."