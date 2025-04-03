'He knows' - Scott Lindsey has his say on costly challenge against Peterborough United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We all know that feeling when you know you have made a mistake – you don’t want anyone mentioning it.

Ade Adeyemo must have had that feeling on Tuesday night when he gave away the injury-time penalty against Peterborough on Tuesday night which gave the visitors a 4-3 win after a thrilling game.

The 26-year-old tripped Posh’s hat-trick hero Abraham Odoh to give away the spot-kick. There were no arguments. It was a clumsy challenge and the referee made the right decision.

There was clear disappointment from Adeyemo, who had come on as a substitute.

Crawley Town's Ade Adeyemo | Picture: Eva Gilbert

No-one will be blaming him if Crawley’s season ends in relegation – there’s been a lot of mistakes made before Tuesday night’s game that will have caused that – but the defeat could prove costly when May 3 comes round.

When asked what he said to Adeyemo about the challenge, manager Scott Lindsey said: “I haven't even mentioned it to him and, the fact that I've not made a big thing of it, I think that's kind of like management in itself.

"He knows. He's a professional footballer who's desperate to do well for the lads in the team. What's he going to get from me saying ‘you shouldn't have done that’? He knows that, so there's no point. And listen, he's desperate to get back and defend. So the fact that he's so willing to do well for the team and make a tackle is credit to him. He just got it wrong and that happens and I'm not going to beat him with a stick with that.

“I want the players to feel the freedom and feel that they're cared for and feel that, you know, they can and they will make mistakes and it's acceptable. As long as you don't make too many of them.”