'He literally ran the dressing room and kept standards in training' – Worthing boss pays tribute to departing Budd

Adam Hinshelwood has paid tribute to one of his lieutenants – as Darren Budd calls time on his Worthing FC spell.
By Football reporter
Published 8th Jun 2023, 09:30 BST

Budd has told the club he is stepping away from his role at Woodside Road.

The 38-year-old says work and family commitments have contributed to his decision.

The midfielder was one of the first signings of Hinshelwood’s second spell as manager when he arrived from Horsham in October 2017.

Darren Budd running the show for Worthing | Picture: Mike GunnDarren Budd running the show for Worthing | Picture: Mike Gunn
Darren Budd running the show for Worthing | Picture: Mike Gunn

Budd, who has also played for a number of other Sussex clubs, was installed as captain and his experience was integral in the club climbing the table that season and ultimately avoiding relegation.

A popular member of the dressing room, he has spent the past two seasons combining playing with a role in Hinshelwood’s management team.

He has contributing to the club’s promotion from the Isthmian League and successful first season in the National League, which ended in a play-off campaign and Sussex Senior Cup final win .

Hinshelwood said the impact Budd h a d could not be under- estimated.

“He has been a great servant to the club, firstly as a player then most recently in a role where he literally ran the dressing room and kept standards in training,” said the manager.

“He has been a excellent role model for a our younger players and we wish him nothing but success in whatever ever he chooses to do next in the game.”

Budd leaves the club having made more than150 appearances across two spells, scoring seven times.

