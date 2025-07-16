Scott Lindsey called Jay Williams ‘inspiring’ after his first minutes for Crawley Town since his return to the club.

The 24-year-old re-signed for the Reds from MK Dons after just six months away.

And on Tuesday night, the midfielder played the first 20 minutes in their friendly with Dagenham and Redbridge, which the Reds went on to win 5-1.

Williams and Louie Watson, who are both recovering from injuries, were replaced following Harry McKirdy’s opener against the Daggers.

Crawley Town midfielder Jay Williams | Picture: CTFC

Williams stood out in the first 20 minutes and Reds fans got a brief reminder of what the can expect from their play-off winning hero.

And Lindsey was impressed with what he saw in the short cameo. “He played that 20 minutes like he was playing in the World Cup final,” said Lindsey. “He's an incredible professional.

“His drive and determination to win a game and do everything right is just inspiring.

“It's inspiring to watch and I'm proud of Jay because he's come from a non-league position a couple of years ago and really stamped his authority as a league player now and you can see the quality he brings and his attitude and willing determination to drive the team forward is incredible.”

Reds conceded a poor goal against Daggers when keeper Harvey Davies was dispossessed after a back pass from Charlie Barker. And even though he wasn’t on the pitch at the time, Lindsey said Williams was looking at the action after the game.

“I love his attitude towards winning and playing well,” said Lindsey. “He's in there now watching the goal that they scored.

“He wants to watch it back to make sure there was anything more we could have done to support Harvey [Davies] on the action better and he wasn't even on the pitch at that moment but he's in there watching the footage. He's just desperate to do so well for the team and he's brilliant for us. It was great to see him out there.”