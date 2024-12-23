Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harry Heath’s four-goal show set Lancing up for an important Isthmian south east divisiob victory despite a fierce second half fightback from visiting Sevenoaks.

There had been little hint of the thrilling drama to come when Heath struck thrice inside the opening ten minutes for what must surely be the quickest ever treble by a Lancer. That had seemingly set them on a serene path to a routine victory but, by the end, this pre-Christmas cracker had unexpectedly developed into a seven-goal thriller for the ages.

The 261 fans inside the ground on the final Saturday before Christmas barely had time to settle before Lancing took the lead. It looked a move straight off the training ground as a sweeping move down the left saw the ball recycled to George Taggart, and he crossed for the onrushing Heath to sweep the ball home from close range.

Goal hero Harry Heath is mobbed during Lancing's 4-3 win | Picture: Stephen Goodger

A good start became an even better one in the fourth minute as the returning Ta’shae Andall-Gibbons found Heath with an excellent through ball. He cut inside, dropped his shoulder and let fly with a superb 25 yarder that curled beyond Jordan Perrin to spark delirium inside Culver Road.

Sevenoaks had no time to consider what had hit them and, incredibly, were on the end of a hat-trick after only ten minutes. There surely cannot have been a quicker triple whammy in the illustrious history of the yellow and blue. It was another easy-on-the-eye move from Sam Morgan’s side as Taggart and Andall - Gibbons linked up to find Shay Matthews and his cross saw Heath turn in beyond Perrin.

Yet this position of comfort was both a blessing and a curse for the Yellow and Blue. A 3-0 lead that early in a game can lead to complacency and a psychological relaxation of minds and bodies. Slowly but surely, the visitors began to make life uncomfortable for Lancing.

James Jeffrey went close from distance and Ryan Sawyer fired wide before Sevenoaks made inroads into the Lancers lead with a goal of their own. It came eight minutes shy of the interval as Joshua Wisson’s 25 yarder found its way in, but not without a hint of controversy with a foul on Leon Moore going unpunished in the build up.

Despite Lancing’s relative position of comfort, the main topic of conversation during the half-time interval was the importance of the game’s next goal. The ground was soon engulfed by a nasty case of the ‘jitters’ as Sevenoaks threatened to rescue a tie that had looked beyond them. Shortly after Jahmal Howlett - Mundle had been denied by James Dillon, The Oaks were back to within striking distance.

Jefferson Aibangbee collected the ball and, with the Lancers defence AWOL, slalomed into the penalty area to fire the ball beyond Dillon in the 50th minute.

There was now an inescapable sense of panic in the air, but the tension was punctured as Lancing re-inflated the yellow and blue balloon almost immediately. It took only two minutes to re-establish the two-goal lead as Charlie Gibson’s set piece found Heath and he did the rest for his and the side’s fourth.

That finally seemed to have made the game safe, but this twisty festive thriller had one final act. After Jamie Splatt fired wide and Andall-Gibbons went close, Wisson was sent sprawling to the turf under a challenge. With ten minutes left, Aibangbee stepped up to once more bring the Oaks within reach and again send nerves jangling. This time, though, there was to be no unwelcome sting in the tail – even if Morgan was sent from the dugout for kicking the ball away late on.

And so it was: Lancing almost snatched a draw from the jaws of victory but brought festive cheer to Culver Road. Lancing are now looking up the table rather than down and face struggling derby rivals Steyning on Boxing Day. Then comes the visit of Deal Town before a New Year’s Day dust up with another relegation rival as Littlehampton make the short hop up the A27.

Lancing: James Dillon; Shay Matthews, Jack Meeres, Harry Docherty, Charlie Gibson; Leon Moore, George Taggart; Blake Loyza, Ta’shae Andall - Gibbons, Lewis Lembikisa; Harry Heath. Substitutes: Emmanuel Adubiore (for Loyza 76), Callum Erskine, Ryan Atkinson, Ryan Riddles, Daniel Gibson.

We asked Lancnig boss Sam Morgan for some thoughts after the game…

Your thoughts on Saturday's win - what a display by Harry Heath, though did it end up closer than it should have at 4-3? It was a great win for us – we put ourselves in a great position getting 3 goals in 10 minutes but we took our foot off the gas a bit and allowed them to get back into it – but I’m super proud of the boys and Harry Heath in particular has been top drawer since his arrival and I was delighted to see him get his rewards.

How do you assess your time at Lancing so far - you have had mixed results but do you feel you're going in the right direction with the squad?

While it’s been mixed the form sees us 14th in the form guide and has given us a good chance to turn the club’s fortunes around. One of the main things was creating a better environment on and off the pitch and I think we are going in the right direction closing the gap to several teams.

A view on festive games - Steyning, Deal and Littlehampton all in seven days - a tough schedule but chance to climb out of the bottom three?

There are no easy games and we have to play everyone, so I only see it as another 3 opportunities to get more points on the board. We have our goals we want to achieve and there is one in particular we could tick off during these games.