Heavy Notts County defeat is 'one we can try and forget really quickly', says Crawley Town boss

Crawley Town’s heavy 4-0 defeat to Notts County is one ‘we can try and forget really quickly’, according to boss Scott Lindsey.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After conceding a goal right on the stroke of half-time, Reds were disappointing as they conceded three more late in the second half and lIndsey was left angry at the manner of the goals they conceded.

"I think it's one we can try and forget really quickly. We'll probably not debrief too much on that game,” said Lindsey. “I didn't think we committed to the game first half and I thought there were too many players missing a little bit for me today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And then some of the goals were not the standard that you require at this level of football.”

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

The Reds boss went on to explain why each goal was not acceptable. He said: “The first goal, we had a four versus three in the bottom corner. They managed to come out with a ball, God knows how, but they do because they committed and we're not.

“They play to the edge of the box. Again, he [Scott Robertson] has so much room to put the ball in the net. Again, we're not committed.

“We don't filter out quick enough to stop him from shooting and it was a bad time to concede right before half-time.” We never really threatened them, but we were OK in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought we were present. I wanted more from the team. And then the second goal, we have a long throw, which ends up not being a long throw really.

“It's probably the shortest long throw you've ever seen. We don't lock on the edge of the box very well. And then they've got half a pitch to run into and score, which is really poor.

“Poor from us in terms of rest defence. We were poor in that moment.

“Third goal, we're trying to play out from the back. We get caught but we don't understand that sometimes we can get caught. So then, narrow off and run in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's a quick transition from having the ball to not having the ball. So then we got to recognise that quicker and run in. I thought we still stayed wide in the action and therefore there was more room for [Alassana] Jatta to put his goal in, where I felt if we'd have reacted really quickly, we'd probably have stopped that goal.

“We're too slow in turning from attack or in possession to out-possession. We're too slow in that moment. The fourth goal, it's our throw in.

“We throw it backwards and we should control it and play it inside, which is an easy action. But we don't. We ponder on the ball and we get caught.

“They counter-attack again, 4-0. So the four goals are ridiculously hard to take and we didn't really threaten their goal. So we basically got what we deserved out of the game. Zero.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsey also added they he felt like it was a wasted week in terms of the time he put in preparing the side for this game,” he said. “It does disappoint me because I spend a lot of time looking at how I think we should press, how I think we should play, how I think we should defend, how I think we should attack.

"I spend a lot of time doing it. I didn't think that the team committed to them tactics today, which is disappointing.

“I spend a lot of time doing it. And then I feel as if we've wasted a week, certainly wasted 90 minutes.”