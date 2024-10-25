Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pagham FC boss Jason Mines rued their FA Cup exit – blaming it on an opposition striker who’d give Usain Bolt a run for his money.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mines said: “At Tunbridge Wells it was the same old story for our season so far.

"We had all the ball and chances until the 33rd minute when Tunbridge had their first corner of the game and they scored from a yard out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We then got our heads up and were pressing to get the equaliser that our play deserved – then a clearance from their CB fell straight to their number 11 – who would give Usain Bolt a run for his money – and he finished nicely into the top corner.

Pagham in action against Shoreham earlier in the season | Picture: Roger Smith

" At HT we did feel 2-0 was a harsh scoreline and we went out second half the dominant team.

"Our good play finally got rewarded with a penalty which Evan Harris put away well, into the bottom corner.

"After that there was only one team going to score. We sustainted pressure on their back four and didn’t let them out their half – ‘til a carbon copy of their second goal – a clerence to ‘Usain’ and a goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a harsh result on us and a long way to go on a Tuesday night (after it was rained off on Saturday) – but I was super pleased with the performance.

"If we keep playing like Tuesday I’m fully confident we can get out the mess we have put ourselves in in the league.

"We have some big players coming back from injury who are massive for us so that is very exciting.

"We have been playing pretty decent football but not getting the results that sometimes our performances deserve. But we can’t feel sorry for ourselves – we need to keep working hard stick together and we can finish season strong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So for now we can concentrate on the league – and on the RUR Cup tie coming up against Eastbourne.”

Pagham return to SCFL premier action this weekend – hosting Loxwood on Sunday, one of six SCFL fixtures earmarked for the Sussex grounndhoppers’ weekend.