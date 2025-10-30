Nights such as this are what Hassocks fans were hoping for when the Robins won promotion into the Isthmian League for the first time in their 103-year history.

Little Old Hassocks taking on a giant of the Sussex non-league scene like Hastings United - and coming away from the Pilot Field with a point.

The dramatic, late circumstances in which the Robins secured a 1-1 draw added to the sense of occasion amongst the travelling contingent.

Substitute Zack Henry struck a magnificent volley in the 92nd minute, leaving Hastings goalkeeper Harley Earle rooted to the spot. Not bad timing - or style - for Henry to score his first Hassocks goal since joining on loan from Crystal Palace.

Hassocks celebrate their late equaliser at Hastings | Picture: Phil Westlake

On the subject of timing, the Robins were perhaps a little unfortunate to catch United now rather than the Saturday end of August date this fixture was originally scheduled for.

Had the FA Trophy not got in the way and the game taken place eight weeks ago, Hassocks may well have made the long journey home with all three points. Such was the slow start Hastings made to the campaign.

Instead, they faced a United side under new management and fielding three new signings in their XI.

Former Lancing and Whitehawk boss Dave Alterndorff was appointed in place of Lee Carey last week. He already appears to be making a difference, with Hastings regulars saying this was their best performance of the season.

That provided another reason for Hassocks to be pleased with their point; United seem certain to climb the table in the coming weeks.

All three home debutants played their parts against the Robins. Former Roffey midfielder Jordan Mase opened the scoring on the hour mark via a flicked header.

At the other end, Sam Pidgeon and Kenya international Eugene Asike formed a formidable centre back partnership.

Hassocks have caused problems for step four defences in every game so far. Pidgeon and Asike ensured this was the most blunted the Robins have looked going forward.

Only during the opening 10 minutes as Pidgeon and Asike acclimatised were the Robins able to create any clearcut opportunities aside from Henry’s last-gasp heroics.

James Shaw sent a long kick forward early on which sparked chaos when it bounced on the edge of the United area. Jack Troak picked up the pieces and rattled the far post with a crisp drive across Earle.

Hastings scrambled the ball away for a throw. They soon discovered this was more dangerous than conceding a corner.

The vast gap between the pitch and the Pilot Field terraces gave Dan Turner an almost-20 yard run up to launch the ball into the box.

More confusion followed in the aftermath of the first Turner trebuchet of the night, resulting in Asike making a flying block to deny Charlie Pitcher a certain goal.

Having survived that opening spell from Hassocks, Hastings grew into the game as the half wore on.

Bruno Tavares put a shot into the side netting with such power that the net came loose from the goal. A lengthy delay was needed whilst the groundsman reattached.

When the game resumed, Tavares was denied in the fourth minute of stoppage time by an outstanding Matt Gunn block.

Gunn was at it again five minutes after the break as United started the second half as they ended the first.

Their pressure paid off on 63 when Fin Chapman turned on a sixpence out on the right wing. He crossed and Mase glanced home.

Hastings appeared to be heading towards victory until a final five minute rally from Hassocks inspired by their substitutes.

New signing from East Grinstead Town Matt Daniel displayed some nice touches and Morgan Vale almost had an instant impact, cutting inside and brushing the outside of the near post with shot.

Nobody was entirely sure where the officials got seven minutes of injury time from when it was announced. Hassocks needed just two of them to find their equaliser.

Turner took a long throw half-cleared to the edge of the box, where Henry was perfectly placed. He leathered low and hard back through the crowd and into the bottom corner.

Hassocks: Shaw; Malila, Turner, Gunn, Bull; Theodore, Mundy, Enticknap, Troak; Leahy; Pitcher. Subs: Finney (Mundy 54), Henry (Theodore 65), Daniel (Enticknap 76), Vale (Pitcher 82), Blake (unused).