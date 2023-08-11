Here are 7 things to look out for when Brighton and Hove Albion host Luton Town in the Premier League this weekend

When Brighton and Hove Albion and Luton Town face each other at The Amex on Saturday (August 12) it will be the first time the two clubs have gone head-to-head in a league game since 2008.
Brighton will be looking to get off to a good start ahead of their Europa League campaign, but Luton will undoubtedly fancy themselves to cause an upset.
Here are seven things to keep an eye out for when the two clubs meet.
1. A better drilled Brighton side
The Seagulls were one of the most impressive teams to watch in Europe under Roberto De Zerbi last season, but a disappointing 5-1 loss at home against Everton showed that there are still lessons to be learned. It is scary to think how good De Zerbi could get Brighton playing this season off the back of his first pre-season with the club. Photo: (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images for Premier League)
2. A team looking to prove a point
Luton Town have been backed by many to enjoy just a single season in the Premier League before dropping back down to the Championship, but the players will be keen to prove a point by securing their top flight status for another year. We have all seen newly-promoted teams in the past come to town and give more stable Premier League sides a run for their money, and De Zerbi’s men should be cautious. Photo: (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
3. Noisy Luton Town fans
The club was last in the top flight of English football back in 1992 – more than 30 years ago. It is safe to say that Luton’s fans will be enjoying their return by packing out away ends and singing their hearts out. Luton fans, like Brighton supporters, have seen some ups and downs over the years and there could be a sense of camaraderie between the two sets of fans as they celebrate life in the Premier League following years of adversity. Photo: (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)
4. A new, young manager looking to make a name for himself in the Premier League
Luton Town boss Rob Edwards took over at Forest Green Rovers in League Two just over two years ago, and when he steps out at The Amex on Saturday it will be his first Premier League game as a manager. Edwards was originally employed by rivals Watford ahead of the 2022/23 season, but was subsequently hired by the Hatters and led them to promotion via the playoff final. Photo: (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)