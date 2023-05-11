If you fancy Crawley to have a way better season and upset the applecart next year you can get 7/1 on the Reds going up.

The Reds flirted with the drop this season, but as Stevenage have shown, a ropey season can be followed by a fairytale promotion.

Town are currently priced at 7/1 with SkyBet to win promotion and 10/3 for a top seven place.

So far only 20 teams are priced up with the League Two and National League play-offs still in progress.

Take a look at what the bookies say

