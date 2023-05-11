Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley Town are 7/1 to be promoted next season in the early SkyBet 2023/24 odds.Crawley Town are 7/1 to be promoted next season in the early SkyBet 2023/24 odds.
Here are Crawley Town odds to win promotion in the 2023/24 League Two season in early SkyBet odds, plus the odds for Harrogate Town, Barrow, Colchester United, Forest Green Rovers and Walsall - picture gallery

If you fancy Crawley to have a way better season and upset the applecart next year you can get 7/1 on the Reds going up.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 11th May 2023, 07:00 BST

The Reds flirted with the drop this season, but as Stevenage have shown, a ropey season can be followed by a fairytale promotion.

Town are currently priced at 7/1 with SkyBet to win promotion and 10/3 for a top seven place.

So far only 20 teams are priced up with the League Two and National League play-offs still in progress.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Crawley will do via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Reds news here.

10/11

1. Wrexham

10/11 Photo: Jan Kruger

5/2

2. MK Dons

5/2 Photo: Pete Norton

11/4

3. Mansfield Town

11/4 Photo: Chris Holloway

4/1

4. Gillingham

4/1 Photo: Chris Holloway

