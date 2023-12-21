BREAKING
Here's how much every League Two squad is said to be worth ahead of the transfer window and how Crawley Town compares to Harrogate Town, Forest Green Rovers, Newport County and Tranmere Rovers

The Crawley squad is said to be worth £2.02m.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 21st Dec 2023, 10:34 GMT

That is according to the latest findings by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

Stockport County are said to have the most valuable squad at £6.24m.

Here is how much each squad is worth according to the website. Let us know what you think of the valuations via our social media channels.

£6.24m

1. Stockport County

£6.24m Photo: Paul Harding

£6.18m

2. Forest Green Rovers

£6.18m Photo: Dan Istitene

£5.55m

3. MK Dons

£5.55m Photo: Pete Norton

£4.64m

4. Bradford City

£4.64m Photo: George Wood

