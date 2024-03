It added to last week’s home win over Notts County and leaves the Reds just one point outside of the play-off places and with a game in hand.

At the other end of the table, Forest Green were beaten in the relegation battle by Sutton United to miss the chance to climb out of the drop zone.

This is what the SuperComputer, conducted by BonusCodeBets, predicts will happen.

Take a look at this predicted table and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

Get the latest Reds news here.

1 . Mansfield Town 90pts (+47) Photo: Chris Holloway

2 . Stockport County 88pts (+37) Photo: Richard Heathcote

3 . Wrexham 85pts (+28) Photo: Chris Holloway