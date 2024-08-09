Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town have announced the signing of goalkeeper Eddie Beach on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The 20-year-old has linked up with Scott Lindsey's side today [August 9], and will be available for selection for Saturday's League One opener against Blackpool.

Beach signed for Chelsea in June 2022 after he impressed during his time with fellow Premier League side Southampton.

He featured regularly for Chelsea's development squad in the first half of the 2022-23 season, making 14 appearances before heading out on loan to National League South side Chelmsford City in January 2023.

Beach made 11 appearances for Chelsea under-21s in the first half of the 2023-24 season, and was also named on the bench for several men’s first-team squad fixtures.

For the second half of the season, the young stopper moved to Gateshead, but his time with the Tynesiders was interrupted due to illness.

Beach has just returned from Chelsea's pre-season tour of America.